Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Yardbarker
Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Bills' Stefon Diggs
Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Eli Apple on Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen: 'Someone get them in couples therapy'
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple did a lot of retweeting Monday of tweets at the expense of Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills in the wake of Sunday's 27-10 divisional-round result in Buffalo, as Apple is known to do. But he also made remarks in a couple of his...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Eli Apple Addresses Bills Troll Tweet Seemingly Mocking Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple addressed a tweet many perceived to mock Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Where does Joe Burrow rank all-time among Ohio State football quarterbacks in the NFL?
Joe Burrow has put on a show in three NFL seasons. After three seasons at Ohio State and two seasons at LSU, Burrow has helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to two-straight AFC Championship games, earning All-Pro, and Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021 and a Pro Bowl spot in 2022.
NFL Cornerback Takes Shot At Eli Apple
Apple went full troll-mode on Twitter Monday night.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Patriots Getting Compensatory Picks?
Leave it to the New England Patriots to potentially earn an unexpected win in January ... even if they miss out on the NFL playoffs. According to projections from Over the Cap, the Patriots are set to gain three picks through compensatory means at the upcoming NFL Draft. That's one below the maximum amount of four, with only the Los Angeles Rams set to earn that crucial quartet.
Centre Daily
Jalen Williams is Showing Great Signs Early for Thunder
Early in his rookie campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams has done even more than pave his way into the starting lineup consistently. Against the Atlanta Hawks last night, Williams did his best to show his ceiling with the squad. To think that in the young Thunder’s prime,...
Centre Daily
College Football Transfer Portal Rankings: Best 2023 Players Available
As expected, the college football transfer portal has been a busy place during the first open window for players to change schools this offseason. An estimated more than 1,500 players have entered the transfer portal at the FBS level since the month of August, and something like a thousand of those prospects have found a new school for the 2023 season.
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘Closely Monitoring’ Panthers Coach for Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator search, prompted by the retirement of Dean Pees, was reportedly hitting the "home stretch" - but there are still some things to handle before a final decision is made. Among those is seeing how head coach openings around the NFL play out, as some candidates,...
