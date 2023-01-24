ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hunker.com

Here's What 5 Real Estate Pros Say Will Happen in the 2023 Housing Market

Anyone hoping to buy or sell a home in the new year likely has a lot of trepidation over what 2023 will bring. By and large, 2022 brought many changes to the real estate market, including changing property values and rapidly rising interest rates, which makes it hard to imagine what we could possibly see in 2023. While nobody can ‌truly‌ know what will happen in the world of real estate now that 2022 is finally in our rear-view mirror, there are some people who have a pretty good idea of what's to come.
COLORADO STATE
homesenator.com

How to Add Real Estate to Your Portfolio

How can those of all income levels add real estate to their investment portfolios? In today’s varied marketplace, there are plenty of options. In addition to shares of REITs (real estate investment trusts), people acquire ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and rental properties. All come with pros and cons, so interested...
Benzinga

My Mom's 100x Return on Real Estate

Authored by Harold Hofer, CEO and Co-Founder of Elevate Money. One hundred times more is what my mom’s house just sold for in comparison to what she paid for it 50 years ago. The house didn’t double or triple in value, it went up 100x from its original value.
Money

Are We in a Housing Recession? What the Slowdown Means for Buyers and Sellers

If the words “housing recession” make your heart skip a beat — and not in a good way — take a deep breath. That phrase has become a common way to describe the current housing market — one that in 2022 saw mortgage rates shoot up, buyers retreat and home sales drop off their once-feverish pace. They also bring up memories of the housing crash of the mid-2000s that led to the Great Recession. But today’s market is very different, and despite some dire predictions, a crash is far from certain.
u.today

Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
u.today

Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge

A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
AOL Corp

How To Use Debt To Build Wealth

Many financial advisors and money-management coaches will encourage you to get out of debt as quickly as possible. There’s a lot of wisdom to this advice, especially if you’re one of the 32% of Americans who have over $1,000 in credit card debt, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey.
Tammy Emineth

Paperwork Needed to Buy a House

It's true that the home-buying process can be stressful, but it's important to be organized and prepared to help make the home buying process go as smoothly as possible. Buyers will need these to prove identity, financial stability, verify assets, and protect the lender's interests.

