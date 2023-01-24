ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding

After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh police investigate shooting on Appliance Court

Police found the victim inside a gray SUV on N. Raleigh Boulevard. There was no conformation if the victim was shot in the parking lot or in the SUV. Police found the victim inside a gray SUV on N. Raleigh Boulevard. There was no conformation if the victim was shot in the parking lot or in the SUV.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Case continued for man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29. Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center

A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
