Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Fayetteville City Council to hold public hearing for proposed new restrictions on halfway houses
The City Council is considering new restrictions that would limit the number of people permitted to live in a halfway house, depending on its proximity to single-family and multifamily housing.
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
WRAL
Fraud charge: Former Fayetteville mayor candidate did not deliver on promises
Franco Webb, a candidate for Fayetteville mayor in 2022, was charged this month with multiple offenses, including obtaining property by false pretense, according to police. Franco Webb, a candidate for Fayetteville mayor in 2022, was charged this month with multiple offenses, including obtaining property by false pretense, according to police.
cbs17
Historians gain feedback from North Carolinians still on the fence about new Historic Center on the Civil War
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Historians are seeking feedback from the public on the future North Carolina Historic Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction. Two public forums were held at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church on Murchison Road in Fayetteville on Monday. “I had heard a lot of...
cbs17
Raleigh community, Chick-fil-A rally to help brothers after parents death in house fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Latta was there as soon as he got the news. “My wife and I were at the scene. Several of my leaders and team members were there. It was traumatic,” said Latta. Monday evening, fire crews were called to a home on Castlebrook...
WRAL
Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after Raleigh crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of...
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
Hillside High School to bring back gun violence play 'State of Urgency'
A play previously met with great reviews is making its way back to Hillside High School.
2 dead in house fire in Wake County just outside Raleigh
Multiple vehicles were also burned along with the garage and the back of the home, which sustained heavy damage.
WRAL
Raleigh police investigate shooting on Appliance Court
Police found the victim inside a gray SUV on N. Raleigh Boulevard. There was no conformation if the victim was shot in the parking lot or in the SUV. Police found the victim inside a gray SUV on N. Raleigh Boulevard. There was no conformation if the victim was shot in the parking lot or in the SUV.
What is Raleigh Police Department's Proactive Patrol and is it effective?
Officers were conducting a Proactive Patrol on January 17, which ended with the death of Darryl Williams in southeast Raleigh.
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered away from crash scene
RALEIGH, N.C. — A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling, "Get her out of here."
Ex-Fayetteville mayoral candidate accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars
A former mayoral candidate in Fayetteville is accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars and lying about his past.
cbs17
Case continued for man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29. Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.
cbs17
NC State investigating after student found dead in dorm room, officials confirm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. Barker also confirmed that it...
WRAL
Community rallies around brothers who lost parents in Wake County fire
A Gofundme has raised more than $11,000 in just under 24 hours for the family of two young men who are heartbroken from a tragedy on Tuesday. A Gofundme has raised more than $11,000 in just under 24 hours for the family of two young men who are heartbroken from a tragedy on Tuesday.
WRAL
Crash closes I-440 E near North Hills in Raleigh
A crash on Thursday closed most of Interstate 440 East between North Hills and Crabtree. A crash on Thursday closed most of Interstate 440 East between North Hills and Crabtree.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Raleigh police want to question him about a hookah lounge shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a shooting earlier this month. Police said on Jan. 6, a shooting took place at Fairouz Cafe & Hookah Lounge, located at 3915 Western Boulevard. The department did not reveal if anyone was injured.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for carjacking, firing shots at public safety center
A Cary man was sentenced Friday, January 20, 2023 to 181 months in prison after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and firing multiple shots at the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges.
Man charged in death of 11-year-old at Raleigh parade appears in court
Raleigh police charged Landen Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving among other charges.
Comments / 0