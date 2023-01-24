ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand

Recasts with outlook, details from results, background. Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday forecast sharply higher profit for the full year and beat estimates for quarterly earnings on buoyant demand for air travel. The carrier expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023,...
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
NASDAQ

Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
OilPrice.com

Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat

Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
Zacks.com

Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

Abbott's Sales and Earnings Are Sinking: Should Investors Worry?

Abbott reported declining sales and earnings in its Q4 update. However, the company still beat Wall Street expectations.
WGAU

Stocks erase big losses driven by profit fears, end flat

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slide and wound up little changed as worries about corporate profits weighed on the market. The S&P 500 ended barely lower and the Dow ended barely higher. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The mixed finish came after the S&P 500 roared back from a morning loss of 1.7%. Big swings have been common as markets work through competing ideas. Worries are rising about weakening profits and an economy bending under interest rate hikes, but there are also hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and that the Federal Reserve will take it easier on rates.
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
