Gareth Bale announces he will make PGA Tour debut in February after retiring from football

By Ryan Dabbs
 2 days ago

Gareth Bale has confirmed he will make his PGA Tour debut at next month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, just two weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football.

Bale hung up his boots on January 9 at the age of 33, stating that he is now looking forward to the next stage of his life. His last kick of a football professionally came against England at World Cup 2022, and ever since fans of the former Real Madrid winger have been speculating as to his next career venture.

Indeed, large parts of that speculation focused on him playing golf professionally, with one betting expert listing odds of just 5/1 for him to take up the sport.

The Welshman will duly deliver on those odds, confirming his involvement at the PGA Tour golf tournament held at Pebble Beach, from February 2-5.

"Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go," he wrote on Instagram.

Bale is clearly a keen golfer, reportedly playing off a handicap of just two. As the experts at Golf Monthly assert, that's no mean feat.

"Bale plays off a handicap of two," the publication wrote. "A seriously impressive number for a man best known for playing for 17 seasons at the highest level of an entirely different sport."

The field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am contains 156 professionals and 156 amateurs , with each amateur pairing up with a professional for three days at the tournament. The top 25 teams go through to the final round at Pebble Beach.

Bale, still regarded as an amateur despite his impressive handicap, could play with any of US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, World No.5 five Patrick Cantlay or three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.

Having finished his career at Los Angeles FC, Bale will make his next sporting step in the same US state of California at Pebble Beach.

Comments / 2

