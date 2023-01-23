A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.

CANYONVILLE, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO