ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Point, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek

PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
TALENT, OR
KDRV

Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
PHOENIX, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Shaun Moran, Ashland City Councilor Resigns Effective Immediately – What Is Going on?

Fellow Citizens of Ashland, City Council and City Manager Lessard,. I’ve spent the last 7 years as a member of the Budget Committee and 2 years as a City Councilor trying to draw attention to the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders. Yet, even with a new City Manager there continues to be no interest or sense of urgency in addressing and solving these critical issues.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested at illegal marijuana processing site in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says almost 200 pounds of illegal processed marijuana and 500 pre-rolled cigarettes were found inside a Cave Junction home Monday. According to officials, a search warrant was issued for a suspected illegal indoor marijuana manufacturing site. The search warrant not only...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
ELKTON, OR
opb.org

Josephine County commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK

A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
CANYONVILLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy