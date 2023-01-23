Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
KTVL
Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
kpic
Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek
PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
KDRV
Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire
PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
KVAL
Suspect at large, victim in critical condition after attempted murder in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE, THURSDAY, JANUARY 26:. Grants Pass Police Department released additional information and suspect photos connected to the recent attempted murder case. According to police, the suspect is 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster of Wolf Creek. He is around 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and...
theashlandchronicle.com
Shaun Moran, Ashland City Councilor Resigns Effective Immediately – What Is Going on?
Fellow Citizens of Ashland, City Council and City Manager Lessard,. I’ve spent the last 7 years as a member of the Budget Committee and 2 years as a City Councilor trying to draw attention to the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders. Yet, even with a new City Manager there continues to be no interest or sense of urgency in addressing and solving these critical issues.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
KTVL
Suspect arrested at illegal marijuana processing site in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says almost 200 pounds of illegal processed marijuana and 500 pre-rolled cigarettes were found inside a Cave Junction home Monday. According to officials, a search warrant was issued for a suspected illegal indoor marijuana manufacturing site. The search warrant not only...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
opb.org
Josephine County commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
KDRV
Ashland Mayor announces her resignation, after serving two years in office
ASHLAND -- Today Ashland’s Mayor Julie Akins announced her resignation, effective Friday, January 27th. After serving two years as Mayor and two years as a city councilor, Akins says “it’s time.”. In a letter Akins sent out she stated how proud she is of everything she accomplished...
Comments / 0