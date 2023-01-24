HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday. Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO