ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingwood.com

Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects

Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects. Please help Detective Brown identify these 2 theft suspects. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Brown at 281-319-9726 or dbrown@humblepolice.com and reference case #23-000330.
KHOU

Harris County woman accused of stealing mail, credit card info

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday. Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Woman dead in Porter-area car crash

A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
PORTER, TX
KHOU

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy