USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in the head, turns gun on himself in murder-suicide, police say
HOUSTON - A woman and man were found dead in a West Side apartment in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Houston Police arrived at the home just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check after co-workers were concerned when she left work and didn't return. When police...
KHOU
Concerned neighbor leads to discovery of apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, police say
According to investigators the man and woman had been dating but recently broke up. They were both found dead with gunshot wounds to the head.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
KHOU
Widower opens up 4 years after wife was shot to death while setting up for garage sale at Tomball home
HOUSTON — Elizabeth Barraza was shot to death while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home on Jan. 25, 2019. Now, four years later, loved ones are still holding onto hope that her killer will someday be found. The shooting. Barraza was...
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center
Authorities said the bus had just dropped off some kids at the center and was backing up when it hit a security guard, killing him.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who assaulted motorist during road rage incident in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect who was seen striking another motorist on camera during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road around 6 p.m. According...
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
Alvin man sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating pregnant girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence. Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time. What happened. On June 8,...
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. "It’s just not normal for him...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.
Woman's body found in wooded area in Sunnyside identified as missing mom, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
HOUSTON — The woman's body found a week ago in a wooded area in Sunnyside has been identified as Leslie Obi, according to a medical examiner. Obi, 43, had been missing since Jan. 11. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled her cause of death a homicide because of sharp force neck trauma.
kingwood.com
Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects
Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects. Please help Detective Brown identify these 2 theft suspects. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Brown at 281-319-9726 or dbrown@humblepolice.com and reference case #23-000330.
KHOU
Surveillance video: Gunman ambush victims in deadly shooting at north Harris County gas station
Surveillance video shows gunmen open fire at a gas station on Ella Boulevard. Two people were killed. KHOU 11 chose to stop the video before the shots were fired.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shoots himself in front of woman he used to date in Humble neighborhood, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in front of a woman he used to date in Humble Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge...
Harris County woman accused of stealing mail, credit card info
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday. Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
mocomotive.com
Woman dead in Porter-area car crash
A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood
HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
KHOU
Comments / 4