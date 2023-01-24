Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Treasure by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Treasure WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Treasure. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including I-94, will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute, and will certainly affect the Friday evening and Saturday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Melville Foothills, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Melville Foothills; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches expected for most areas. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Friday evening and Saturday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will increase late tonight and spread over the area Friday. Roads may quickly turn slick as temperatures drop late Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Steese Highway summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Roads may be slick.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Northern Rosebud; Powder River WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Rosebud and Powder River. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including US-212, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected late Friday into Friday night.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Extended period of heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 28 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Those outdoors could easily become disoriented and lost. Visibility near zero at times with moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow. Snowmobilers, cross country skiers and hikers are particularly at risk.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dale, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 548 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richards Crossroads to near Graceville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Avon, Newville, Napier Field, Madrid and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including US-212, will become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches along I-84 and up to 10 inches on the peaks. Breezy winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow possible. Hazardous conditions will likely impact travel along the I-84 and Highway 204.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Prolonged period of snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts nearing 3 feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph above 10000 feet. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches or more from southern Allegan County to southern Van Buren County. * WHERE...Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Comments / 0