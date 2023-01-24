Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run plea gives Hudson County progressives renewed hope
With Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitting in court Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash, a group of Hudson County progressives are aiming to galvanize voters against the councilwoman and the powerful Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) that failed to condemn her actions. The two-pronged plan includes a renewal of demonstrations...
Jersey City, NJ councilwoman in viral hit-and-run video pleads guilty
JERSEY CITY — The councilwoman who ran over a cyclist without stopping will have to give up her driver's license for a year and pay a $5,000 fine. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise had the right of way when she went through the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive on July 19, 2022. But she did not even tap her brakes before or after hitting cyclist Andrew Black as he rode through the intersection.
Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council approves Solomon proposal to require monthly OT spending reports
The Jersey City Council approved Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to require overtime spending reports from each department to make for a smoother budgeting process this year. “I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to make sure last year’s budget debacle is never repeated. Increasing council...
Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation
KEARNY, N.J. -- There was gunfire Wednesday morning on a street in Hudson County as law enforcement officers were executing a warrant.Authorities say shots were fired as members of the Hudson and Bergen county prosecutor's offices were at a building in Kearny.A SWAT team was also there.We're told no one was hit by bullets, but it hasn't been revealed who fired a weapon or if a suspect is under arrest.
Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
Jury convicts burglar for raping elderly NJ woman in her home
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her. After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack. A jury...
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
News 12
Orange County DA explains decision not to charge driver in crash that killed paramedic
Loved ones wanted justice after Lisa Sillins was killed crossing Robinson Avenue in the city of Newburgh last month. The Ambulunz paramedic was walking to her car after a shift when police said she was hit by a drunk driver. But on Wednesday, prosecutors revealed a much different version of events.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
theobserver.com
DEVELOPING — Police presence on Kearny Avenue this morning, shots were fired by SWAT
There is a police presence this morning at the lower end of Kearny Avenue where police and the county SWAT team were executing a search warrant. Kearny Police Chief George King says the suspect, when approached by police, brandished a weapon — and responding SWAT team members fired back at the suspect.
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
UPDATE: Shots Fired, Two Seized In SWAT-Assisted Drug Probe In Kearny, Lyndhurst
Narcotics detectives arrested two men, one of whom surrendered without incident in Lyndhurst and the other who was seized by a Hudson County SWAT team after shots were fired in Kearny. Boosted by heavily-armed tactical squads, detectives from the Bergen and Hudson county prosecutor's offices simultaneously hit both locations early...
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Business Administrator John Metro Receives National Recognition
Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Mayor Fulop Announces Jersey City’s Youngest Business Administrator Earns Top National Honor among Local Governments Nationwide. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced Jersey City’s Business Administrator, John Metro, is recognized as one of the nation’s top professionals in local government, attributed to his commitment to the community and outstanding work in public service. For the second consecutive year, Metro is being awarded a coveted spot as one of the Top 100 Local Government Influencers by the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL), a competitive annual list highlighting the top echelon of employees at all levels of government.
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: New City man arrested for selling fentanyl that killed Connecticut man
A New City man was arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose of a Connecticut man. The Stamford Police Department says a 32-year-old was found dead in a home in their jurisdiction back in August. It was determined he died due to a fentanyl overdose. After a five-month investigation, authorities...
