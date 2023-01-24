ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY — The councilwoman who ran over a cyclist without stopping will have to give up her driver's license for a year and pay a $5,000 fine. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise had the right of way when she went through the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive on July 19, 2022. But she did not even tap her brakes before or after hitting cyclist Andrew Black as he rode through the intersection.
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation

KEARNY, N.J. -- There was gunfire Wednesday morning on a street in Hudson County as law enforcement officers were executing a warrant.Authorities say shots were fired as members of the Hudson and Bergen county prosecutor's offices were at a building in Kearny.A SWAT team was also there.We're told no one was hit by bullets, but it hasn't been revealed who fired a weapon or if a suspect is under arrest.
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession  of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was  transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was  pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m.  Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins

News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
Jersey City Business Administrator John Metro Receives National Recognition

Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Mayor Fulop Announces Jersey City’s Youngest Business Administrator Earns Top National Honor among Local Governments Nationwide. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced Jersey City’s Business Administrator, John Metro, is recognized as one of the nation’s top professionals in local government, attributed to his commitment to the community and outstanding work in public service. For the second consecutive year, Metro is being awarded a coveted spot as one of the Top 100 Local Government Influencers by the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL), a competitive annual list highlighting the top echelon of employees at all levels of government.
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
