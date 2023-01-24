JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO