3M to cut 2,500 jobs, forecasts downbeat Q1 as demand weakens
Jan 24 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday it would cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs and forecast a gloomy first-quarter as the U.S. industrial conglomerate struggles with slowing demand for consumer and electronic items.
Investopedia
Mastercard Profit, Revenue Growth Could Decelerate to Slowest Rate in Years
Mastercard will likely post fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.58 vs. $2.35 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue probably grew 11% to $5.8 billion. Gross dollar volume likely climbed 4.7% to $2.2 trillion. Consumers have leaned on credit cards for payments as inflation has raised prices on many goods. Mastercard Inc. (MA),...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Verizon Stock Slides As Profit Outlook Clouds Mixed Q4 Earnings
"Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
NASDAQ
American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand
Recasts with outlook, details from results, background. Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday forecast sharply higher profit for the full year and beat estimates for quarterly earnings on buoyant demand for air travel. The carrier expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023,...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
US stocks drop as gloomy earnings reports from Big Tech and others roll in
Big Tech is in focus with quarterly results coming in after that group of stocks was slammed last year.
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
OilPrice.com
Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
Motley Fool
Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?
P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
msn.com
Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds
The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation — with a preference for alternative investments outside the shaky stock market — enters the scene. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict...
Investopedia
Sherwin-Williams Shares Sink on Q4 Results and Outlook
Sherwin Williams (SHW) saw the biggest losses of any S&P 500 stock on Jan. 26 as the company warned about 2023 profit and sales. The move lower followed a mixed fourth quarter earnings report, with revenue coming in below expectations but profit beating forecasts. The company's CEO cited challenges including...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Could Rebound After a Bad Start in 2023
The negative impact associated with COVID-19 should become less of an issue for J&J this year. Foreign-exchange headwinds seem likely to subside somewhat in 2023, potentially boosting J&J's sales. J&J's upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit could provide a catalyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher
Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad
NASDAQ
Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
GE Stock Struggles To Find Direction Following Q4 Results, But CEO Larry Culp Says 'The Stage Is Set'
General Electric Company GE shares traded lower on Tuesday before ultimately closing slightly higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Here's a look at the results and what chairman and CEO Lawrence "Larry" Culp said following the report. Q4 Results: General Electric said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 7% year-over-year to $21...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Mastercard warns of slower revenue growth as travel growth plateaus
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) forecast current-quarter revenue growth short of Wall Street estimates on Thursday, saying the boost from pent-up demand for travel will diminish going forward.
