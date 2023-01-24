Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
WFAA
DFW weather: Some cold mornings are in the forecast
Expect some cold mornings heading into the weekend. Here's a look at the next rain chances too.
fox4news.com
Snow showers pass through Tarrant County
Snow came down pretty heavy at the Buc-ees in far north Fort Worth off I-35 and Highway 114. The snow has been coming down at a steady rate.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
WFAA
The snow is gone from DFW. What's next?
DALLAS — Tuesday's snow has moved out as cold air settles in. Here is a look at what is next:. Rain chances this weekend through the end of the month. Tuesday's cold front brought in rain, snow, and severe weather across the state. Now that the moisture is out, the cold air filters in. As a result, the next several mornings will be downright cold.
Dallas Observer
"Big, Wet, Fluffy Flurries": Snow Could Fall in Big D Amid Tuesday's Inclement Weather
North Texans venturing out into Tuesday's less-than-pleasant weather could find themselves muttering a certain four-letter word: "snow." The National Weather Service notes on its site that residents should expect hazardous weather conditions, such as a potential thunderstorm. NWS weather wizards have predicted that the temperature will drop to around 39...
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday
Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
Home building permits in many DFW suburbs fell sharply in 2022, data shows
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Single-family building permit totals have been tallied for 2022, and they’re down by double-digit percentages in many of the historically hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits...
Tornado Tears Through Parts Of Texas, Thousands Left Without Power
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Booker ISD - Classes start at 9 a.m. Bovina ISD - Classes start at 10 a.m.; Buses will operate on a 2 hour delay, run in town routes only.
'She puts everybody else first': Grieving Texas farmer gets greenhouse, mower thanks to Little Wishes
DALLAS — Detroit is a tiny town in Red River County near the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas state lines. And it isn’t pronounced the way you think it’s pronounced. The emphasis is on the first syllable. Debra and Kevin Galland quickly learned that when they moved to...
crossroadstoday.com
"CATASTROPHIC" DAMAGE AFTER STORMS HIT TEXAS (4:00AMET)
Parts of Texas are recovering after numerous suspected tornadoes strike. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
easttexasradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The Area
Winter Weather Advisory in Bluish-Purple Shaded Area. Wind Advisory in Tan. Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect from Noon today until Midnight Tonight. * WHAT – Expect wet snow, with total accumulations of less. than three inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy. surfaces. * WHERE – Western north...
Over 80 COVID-related deaths reported across North Texas in January; hospitalizations decreasing, officials say
TEXAS, USA — As certain countries continue to have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations across the area. Earlier in January, moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
