Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

The snow is gone from DFW. What's next?

DALLAS — Tuesday's snow has moved out as cold air settles in. Here is a look at what is next:. Rain chances this weekend through the end of the month. Tuesday's cold front brought in rain, snow, and severe weather across the state. Now that the moisture is out, the cold air filters in. As a result, the next several mornings will be downright cold.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

"Big, Wet, Fluffy Flurries": Snow Could Fall in Big D Amid Tuesday's Inclement Weather

North Texans venturing out into Tuesday's less-than-pleasant weather could find themselves muttering a certain four-letter word: "snow." The National Weather Service notes on its site that residents should expect hazardous weather conditions, such as a potential thunderstorm. NWS weather wizards have predicted that the temperature will drop to around 39...
DALLAS, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday

Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The Area

Winter Weather Advisory in Bluish-Purple Shaded Area. Wind Advisory in Tan. Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect from Noon today until Midnight Tonight. * WHAT – Expect wet snow, with total accumulations of less. than three inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy. surfaces. * WHERE – Western north...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Over 80 COVID-related deaths reported across North Texas in January; hospitalizations decreasing, officials say

TEXAS, USA — As certain countries continue to have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations across the area. Earlier in January, moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA

