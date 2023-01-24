Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
103.9 The Breeze
New York “Name A Snowplow” Contest Crowns 40 Hilarious Winners
Winters in New York can be no joke, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun along the way. With blizzards, bomb cyclones, and lake effect snow keeping Western New York snowplows busy, Erie County decided to make things a bit more personal - by giving residents an opportunity to name the county's fleet of snowplows.
Power 93.7 WBLK
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
WIBX 950
NY’s Chautauqua County Offers Beauty, History & ‘I Love Lucy’
Chautauqua County is not usually on the mind of the typical Upstate New Yorker when it comes to thinking about where to take your next road trip. And that really is too bad. You're about to find out what's so special about this underrated Upstate New York County. And by the end of it, you just might be reaching out to some friends or family to hop in the car and take a trip on over.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
Country 106.5 WYRK
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
24 Words That Buffalo Transplants Absolutely BOTCH
If you are a Western New Yorker born and raised, you may not even realize how strong your Buffalo accent is. When you’re a Buffalo transplant, the accent is a bit more noticeable, and there’s a few words that tend to give it away. The Buffalo accent has...
News 4 Buffalo
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
Shore News Network
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k
BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Most Affordable Neighborhoods To Buy A House In Buffalo, New York
Even though housing prices have increased significantly over the last few years, Western New York is still a very affordable place to live.
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
Third prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets. While no one won the jackpot in Monday night's drawing, a third prize Powerball Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was sold in West Seneca. The winning numbers for January 23, 2023 drawing are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. The power play...
2 On Your Side
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
Lite 98.7
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival announces 2023 dates
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival will be held on Hertel Avenue once again this summer, with organizers on Wednesday officially announcing the dates of the 2023 event. The beloved street festival will bring Buffalo’s robust Italian dining scene back to North Buffalo in mid-July, running Friday through Sunday, July 14-16. The […]
Power 93.7 WBLK
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Power 93.7 WBLK
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as "the city of good neighbors." It should also be...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo From Buffalo Iron Works
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Iron Works to give away the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo. The winner of this prize will get a 4-pack...
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
