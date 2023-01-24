Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Local Girls Wrestlers to Compete at First-Ever State Qualifying Meet Friday
The first-ever officially sanctioned state qualifying meet for Iowa High School Girls Wrestling will be held this Friday across the state, with local athletes competing in central Iowa. The Pella girls team — also made up of athletes from Pella Christian and Knoxville, will head to the Iowa Events Center...
kniakrls.com
Central College Winter Sports Update – 1-26-22
The Central College men’s track and field team found itself at No. 18 in the USTFCCCA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Team Rating Index in the first week of its release Tuesday. Points in the National Team Rating Index are based off placement in the National Descending...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams Swept at Loras
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s basketball teams couldn’t keep up with the Duhawks of Loras College Wednesday on the road in an American Rivers Conference doubleheader, the women falling 85-60 and the men 79-59. The Simpson women could not contain the Duhawks in the first half, as Loras put up 23 points in each of the first and second quarters to lead 46-28 at the half. The Storm fought back in the third to cut the deficit to 16, but didn’t have the full comeback in them. Cassie Nash scored 20 points to lead the way.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Bowler Anna DeNooy – January 25th, 2023
Pella senior bowler Anna DeNooy has been approaching several school records for herself and the team in the stretch run of the winter season. The Tulip Time Royal Court member shares about her final bowling season and preparing for a busy spring ahead at the same time.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Sweeps Oskaloosa in Road Conference Doubleheader
The Indianola girls basketball team needed late-game heroics to pull off the victory Tuesday night on the road at Oskaloosa 51-50, while the Indianola boys used a strong second half to pull away to complete the sweep 67-44. The Indians girls won the first quarter leading 12-8, but quickly saw...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams With Crucial Doubleheader at Loras
The Simpson women’s and men’s basketball teams have an important road doubleheader today on the road at Loras, with both teams fighting for sports in the American Rivers Conference tournament. The Storm women have won five of six after a very slow start and are currently in a...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys top Pella Christian for sixth straight win; Eagle girls earn first conference ‘W’
The Norwalk boys basketball team extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday night with a 67-51 home victory over Pella Christian, sweeping the Little Hawkeye Conference season series. The Pella Christian girls, meanwhile, earned a series split by defeating the Warriors 46-38 for their first conference win of the...
kniakrls.com
Central’s Van Gorp Earns Conference Women’s Basketball Honor
After a dominant week in the post, Central College’s Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, put up 44 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks as Central pushed Simpson College...
kniakrls.com
Pella, Pella Christian Send Several to State Speech; PCM Adds Four Entries
The Tulip City High Schools continued their rich tradition of excellence as the Iowa High School Speech Association season kicked off with district contests Saturday. Both Pella and Pella Christian competed at South Tama High School, and Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to the state event on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Boys Basketball’s Balanced Offensive Among Conference Leaders
A balanced approach on the offensive end of the floor has the Pella Christian boys basketball team among the Little Hawkeye Conference leaders in several statistical categories. The Eagles, who have been led in scoring by six different players through 15 games this season, are second in the league in...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Hosting Pella for Annual All-City Speech Night
Pella Christian High School will host the sixteenth annual All-City Speech Night tonight at 7:00 pm. The festival will showcase all the 2023 Large Group Speech events of both city high schools. A free-will donation will be taken to be divided between both schools. Click here for a full list of state qualifiers from Pella and PCHS.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill
The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Swimming, Basketball in Action Today
The Indianola boys swimming team has one of their last tune-up meets before postseason begins tonight hosting Marshalltown, while the Indianola girls and boys basketball teams travel to Oskaloosa for a conference doubleheader. The Indians are coming off of a strong performance at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet hosted at...
kniakrls.com
Pella Traveling to Grinnell; Girls Clash Featuring Ranked Foes
The Pella basketball teams will head to Grinnell for the final time as conference foes in a doubleheader this evening. As the Tigers finish up their time in the Little Hawkeye Conference, they do so with a girls matchup to watch on the docket. The #10 in 4A Pella girls will look snap a 13-game losing streak to #8 in Class 3A Grinnell that dates back to December of 2016; it was the Tigers knocking off Pella 60-54 this past December as well. Tonight’s contest is likely for 2nd place in the current league standings, with both teams currently at 6-2 against conference foes.
kniakrls.com
New Clubhouse Manager Named at Bos Landen
The City of Pella is introducing a new leader at Bos Landen Golf Course. Matt Jennings is the new Bos Landen Clubhouse Manager and Golf Pro effective this week. Matt grew up in Prairie City, where he started playing golf at the age of 13. He was successful throughout his high school and college career, earning state medalist in Class 2A for PCM in 2010 and compiling twenty top ten finishes at Henderson State University. Jennings earned his bachelor’s in business management.
kniakrls.com
Basketball Highlights
Enjoy highlights from this weeks and last weekend from our area games on KNIA/KRLS. Indianola vs. Oskaloosa Girls Tuesday on 94.3 KNIA. Knoxville vs. Chariton boys and girls (Panthers vs. Cancer) Saturday 95.3 KNIA. Pella Christian boys vs. Des Moines Christian Monday 92.1 KRLS. Pella vs. Norwalk Friday KRLS2.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Boys Punch Ticket To BGC Semi-Finals
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad is on the semi-final round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament after a 54-49 win over Murray. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports the Saints had a bad 1st half and made up a 12 point deficit in the 3rd quarter to get the win. Owen Suntken scored 21 points with Logan Godgrey getting 18. Suntken also credited Max Enfield and Johnny Milburn for their defensive efforts.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Take Care Of Business, Girls Stifled By Centerville
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad took care of business Tuesday night dispatching Centerville 73-50 while the girls were locked down all night in a 43-40 loss heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The boys had to win to set up a virtual winner-take all showdown for the South Central Conference title Friday night in Eddyville. While the Panthers started off slowly at first…they caught fire in the second quarter and pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second quarter, and gradually pulled away, getting the lead as high as 25. Post player Jack Bertrand told KNIA/KRLS Sports early adversity gave them a chance to get back on the saddle.
kniakrls.com
Three from Knoxville, Several from Pleasantville Qualify for State Speech
Knoxville students performed well at the District Large Group Speech competition in Tama Saturday at South Tama High School. Brianna Murphy and Kaeding Phillips qualified for State Speech with their play called Two Friends at the End of the World according to Jakob Jehn, Speech coach at KHS. This play takes place during the final hours of the world before the moon crashes into it, ending all life. The two friends head to the local lake and have a conversation about life and friendship.
kniakrls.com
Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
