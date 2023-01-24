Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Mercer County Preparing For Reassessment
Neighboring Mercer County is about to undergo a reassessment of property values. Their board of commissioners voted to seek proposals for reassessment services to more than 60,000 property parcels. It would be the first time in over 50 years the county has reassessed property values. Advocates of the move say...
butlerradio.com
Two GOP Commissioners Disagree With CCAP Election Platform
A pair of Butler County Commissioners is disagreeing with a stance taken by a statewide advocacy group. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania serves as the chief lobbying effort for county commissioners statewide. As part of their 2023 legislative priorities, the group is asking for counties to get an extended timeframe to pre-canvass mail-in ballots.
butlerradio.com
Butler School District Seeking Theme For Northwest
Butler Area School District is looking for input as they continue to create unique themes for each of their elementary schools. District administrators have designated Northwest Elementary with the theme of Wonders of Work beginning this fall. This theme focuses on introducing students to various careers while helping students to explore aspirations and fields of study.
butlerradio.com
New Scholarship To Benefit Butler County Youth Leadership Program
A new scholarship program is giving another opportunity for local high school seniors to earn aid for college. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce announced they have partnered with Green Cabbage, a spend analytics company based in Cranberry Township, to develop the new scholarship. It will be awarded to four...
cranberryeagle.com
School districts opt for safety, close schools
All school districts in Butler County have closed, with the exception of Allegheny/Clarion Valley, which remained on a two-hour delay as of 8 a.m. Slippery Rock University also held to a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, morning. Butler Area and Butler Area Vocational-Technical, Mars Area, Seneca Valley, Knoch, Karns...
explore venango
School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Clarion County Career Center; staff report at 9:00 a.m. Clarion-Limestone School District. Creative Kids – AM and full-day Pre-K is on a 2-hour delay;...
wtae.com
City council explains emergency declaration for homeless crisis
PITTSBURGH — Declaring the current homeless crisis a public health emergency is city council's attempt to sound the alarm and engage a strong plan of action, based on the strategy disclosed by council president Theresa Kail-Smith and council member Anthony Coghill. "I initially put something in place because I...
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh Public, operating at half of its capacity, faces projected loss of nearly 6,000 students by 2031
(Photo illustration by Natasha Vicens/ PublicSource) The drain of students could lead to school closures, loss of funding and increased costs for PPS. District leaders are searching for solutions. Pittsburgh Public Schools has experienced steady declines in student enrollment over recent years, and the state predicts it will only continue...
wtae.com
Industry Borough residents concerned with ongoing brown water issues
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Concerns over brown water in Industry, Beaver County, have been an ongoing issue. A group of community members says they are fed up with the lack of action after yet another public meeting with the Industry Borough Municipal Authority Tuesday night. “I wouldn’t put anything into...
977rocks.com
Post Office Having Job Fair
The United States Postal Service is having a job fair today. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their downtown location on South Main Street. They are looking to hire city and rural carriers, along with mail handling assistants and clerks. Applicants must be 18...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
butlerradio.com
Chamber Readying For Another Friday Coffee Club
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. The Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club is in southern Butler County Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cranberry branch of Huntington Bank. Participants will have the chance to...
Council passes bill that will help erase medical debt for over 20,000 Pittsburghers
Pittsburgh City Council is expected to vote on a bill Tuesday that would erase medical debt for certain Pittsburgh residents. Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced the legislation last month.
Pittsburgh declares homelessness a public health emergency, looks for solutions
Homelessness has been declared a public health emergency in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh City Council approved legislation Tuesday asking the mayor, city housing authority and several city departments to come up with proposals to address homelessness in the long term, as well as temporary, immediate solutions to help homeless people right away.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Wednesday's winter storm system leads some schools to remote learning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mixing snow with the morning rush is not the best combination. The timing of Wednesday's winter weather system is set for the morning commute, right when people are trying to get to work or school. PennDOT says its crews will be ready, but some drivers are still weary."It's going to be very tricky because I was going to leave for New Castle probably about 7:30," Rick Deaner of Freedom said Tuesday. "It's probably not going to be a good idea tomorrow morning, but we'll see in the morning."Some school districts — including Woodland Hills, Blackhawk, East Allegheny and...
WFMJ.com
Catholics return to mass in Mercer County as pandemic concerns decline
Catholics in Mercer County are coming back to church following a decline in mass attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s based on information from the Erie Diocese which requires every parish to track Mass attendance for four weeks each October. Ushers and volunteers count the number of parishioners each...
wccsradio.com
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
WFMJ.com
Speeds restored on highways in Lawrence, Beaver Counties
PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in Beaver and Lawrence counties. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 376 in Beaver County and Interstates 79 and 376, and Route 422 in Lawrence County. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.
