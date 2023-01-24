Read full article on original website
wutv29.com
Woman arrested in Springville arson fire that displaced 11
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. – A Springville woman is accused of setting her apartment on fire, causing the entire complex to burn down. The Erie County Sheriff says 36-year-old Sara Lilley is facing a second-degree arson charge. Neighbors at the Springbrook Apartments say Lilley was known to be troubled, but they...
Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
wutv29.com
Detectives charge apartment complex resident with arson
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reports the arrest of 36-year-old Sara Lilley of Springville following a fire investigation at an apartment complex in the Village of Springville. On January 23, 2023, Deputies were dispatched to a fire at 109 North Buffalo Street. Multiple volunteer fire...
chautauquatoday.com
Detectives discover drugs after executing search warrant in Jamestown
Investigators probing narcotics uncovered a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine after executing a search warrant at a location in the city of Jamestown Wednesday morning. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into the lower apartment at 616 East 7th Street shortly after 6 am, but found that the residence was vacant. Detectives conducted a search, locating the fentanyl, meth, along with cutting agents, packaging materials, scales and drug ledgers. The investigation is continuing, and charges are expected in the future. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Town of Ellicott Police Department, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Dunkirk Police Department, Jamestown Police K-9, and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Two arrested for allegedly giving marijuana, matches to incarcerated individual
Officials say this happened Tuesday night.
Sheriff: Woman charged with arson subject of sixty-three 911 calls
First responders went to Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street around 10:40 p.m.
Missing woman in Niagara County found dead
Harvey, who had Alzheimer's, had last been seen at 9 a.m. the day the search began.
Police search for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating a missing teenager. Takiya Ransom, 15, was reported missing by police on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Ransom is described as a Black female, about 5' tall and...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
Sara Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.
wutv29.com
Arrest made following string of armed robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Police announced an arrest was made Saturday, January 21, 2023 following a number of armed robberies that occurred from January 9 to January 15. Hundreds of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a pair of sneakers were taken. The suspect, 27-year-old Jarmel Caldwell of Buffalo, has...
Buffalo man sentenced after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
Buffalo Police: missing woman found safe
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 48-year-old woman who had been missing. Camille Krumwiede had been last seen in the 500 block of Genesee Street in the City of Buffalo. She has since been found. "UPDATE, Ms. Krumwiede has been located safely. Thank you to those who...
DA says man who shot 3 outside Ellicott St. restaurant sentenced to 15 years
The incident took place in 2021, the DA's office says.
Man injured in Tuesday morning Amherst shooting
The Amherst Police Department found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning, after responding to a disturbance call.
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
Amherst police respond to man with gunshot wound early Tuesday morning
Anyone who may have seen what took place is asked to call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.
Salamanca police investigating after vandalism at Salamanca Rail Museum
The City of Salamanca Police Department announced it is investigating after all the railcars at the Salamanca Rail Museum were vandalized.
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
