Springville, NY

wutv29.com

Woman arrested in Springville arson fire that displaced 11

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. – A Springville woman is accused of setting her apartment on fire, causing the entire complex to burn down. The Erie County Sheriff says 36-year-old Sara Lilley is facing a second-degree arson charge. Neighbors at the Springbrook Apartments say Lilley was known to be troubled, but they...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wutv29.com

Detectives charge apartment complex resident with arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reports the arrest of 36-year-old Sara Lilley of Springville following a fire investigation at an apartment complex in the Village of Springville. On January 23, 2023, Deputies were dispatched to a fire at 109 North Buffalo Street. Multiple volunteer fire...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Detectives discover drugs after executing search warrant in Jamestown

Investigators probing narcotics uncovered a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine after executing a search warrant at a location in the city of Jamestown Wednesday morning. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into the lower apartment at 616 East 7th Street shortly after 6 am, but found that the residence was vacant. Detectives conducted a search, locating the fentanyl, meth, along with cutting agents, packaging materials, scales and drug ledgers. The investigation is continuing, and charges are expected in the future. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Town of Ellicott Police Department, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Dunkirk Police Department, Jamestown Police K-9, and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Police search for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating a missing teenager. Takiya Ransom, 15, was reported missing by police on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Ransom is described as a Black female, about 5' tall and...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area

Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
LAKEWOOD, NY
wutv29.com

Arrest made following string of armed robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Police announced an arrest was made Saturday, January 21, 2023 following a number of armed robberies that occurred from January 9 to January 15. Hundreds of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a pair of sneakers were taken. The suspect, 27-year-old Jarmel Caldwell of Buffalo, has...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: missing woman found safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 48-year-old woman who had been missing. Camille Krumwiede had been last seen in the 500 block of Genesee Street in the City of Buffalo. She has since been found. "UPDATE, Ms. Krumwiede has been located safely. Thank you to those who...
BUFFALO, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death

WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
wnypapers.com

NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

