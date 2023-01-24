Read full article on original website
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
World’s fattest countries revealed: Where does America fall on the list?
The world’s fattest countries have been revealed in a new interactive map. The map, published by Our World in Data, uses data compiled from figures from 195 countries around the world and shows the huge divide in obesity rates. The figures come from the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration, which recorded worldwide trends between 1975 and 2016 of 128.9 million people. Statistics were based on body mass index (BMI) — specifically, people who were underweight, overweight or obese. A person is considered overweight if their BMI — which is determined by a person’s weight in kilograms divided by their height in meters squared — is...
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
US carrier strike group begins operating in South China Sea as tensions with China simmer
A US carrier strike group began operating in the South China Sea on Thursday, the Navy announced, amid heightened tensions with Beijing, which claims much of the body of water as its sovereign territory.
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
Attack from space would trigger collective defence, say US and Japan, amid China fears
The US and Japan have said that an attack in space would trigger their security treaty, as senior officials from both countries warned that China represents the “greatest strategic challenge” to regional security. “We agree that [China] is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
maritime-executive.com
Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China
Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
watchers.news
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia
A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
What China's decline means for the U.S., Taiwan
There are fewer people in China. The country's population shrank by 850,000 people in 2022, the first time the country has seen a decline since it experienced a devastating famine in the early 1960s. The difference now? China is a rising economic and military power — and its loss of population threatens those accomplishments. The new numbers have prompted fears that the day is coming "when China will not have enough people of working age to fuel its growth," The New York Times reports. What does this mean for China's future as a superpower? And who might replace China as...
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
Japan PM Issues Warning On Country's Shrinking Population: Musk Says It Poses 'Risk To The Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk, for the second time this week, reiterated his potential global population collapse warning after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Asian nation was on the brink because of its falling birth rate. What Happened: The Japanese prime minister said the country was on the brink of...
BBC
Rwanda-DR Congo tension: Shooting of plane an ‘act of war’
DR Congo has declared Rwanda's shooting of one of its fighter jets an "act of war", amid mounting tensions. Rwanda's government said it took "defensive measures" against a plane that had violated its airspace - a claim denied by DR Congo. Although the plane landed safely, this is a major...
Latin America, Caribbean call for more international funding at CELAC summit
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Countries from Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday called for more international funding in the region following economic and climate crises, in a final declaration after a summit held in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.
ABC News
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
UK placed in third tier in global index of free expression
Index on Censorship lists UK as only ‘partially' open’ in every key metric for the year 2021
