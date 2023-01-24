ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Hot: Webb telescope captures frozen heart of space cloud

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The James Webb space telescope continues to send back amazing images.

The latest is a spectacular molecular cloud located 630-light-years away.

The journal Nature Astronomy published a study including the image on Monday.

Molecular clouds are interstellar groupings of gas and dust where hydrogen and carbon monoxide molecules can form.

Dense clumps within these clouds can collapse to form young stars called protostars.

The Webb telescope focused on the Chamaeleon 1 dark molecular cloud, which appears blue in the new image.

The starlight helped astronomers determine the diverse range of frozen molecules within the Chamaeleon 1 dark molecular cloud, which is forming dozens of young stars.

The Webb telescope views the universe through infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

