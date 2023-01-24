Read full article on original website
Maestro
2d ago
37 murdered in Chicago already this year. No protestors, zero outrage, and Ben Crump is nowhere to be found. They're telling us black lives only matter if there's a payday to be had.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with 2 armed robberies on North Side over 1 day
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking on Chicago's North Side this week. Police say the teen was arrested around noon on Wednesday when he was positively identified as the offender who stole a man's car at gunpoint that morning before allegedly robbing another man hours later.
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
fox32chicago.com
'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month
CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after teen fatally shot on South Side trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder and attempted murder after shooting two teens, killing one in West Pullman earlier this week. Police say Toney Mason III, 18, was arrested in Harvey after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old during a robbery on Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man wanted for aggravated battery in the Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect wanted for an aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. The incident occurred in the 100 block of West Madison Street on Dec. 8, 2022, in the Loop. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to...
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
Man, 40, stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed during a fight Wednesday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 40-year-old was fighting with another male who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest just before midnight in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue, according to police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint on North Side
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint while delivering food in Lake View early Thursday morning. Police say the 32-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when two armed men got out of a black sedan and demanding his property.
Man charged with killing teen, wounding another during fake sale of boots
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges, after police say he shot two teens during a robbery in West Pullman on Sunday as the victims were trying to buy a pair of shoes through a social media marketplace.Tony Mason III is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.According to a police report, Mason had set up a sale of Adidas "Yeezy" boots to a 17-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in the 11900 block of South...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, charged with arson for fire at Uptown building
CHICAGO - A man was charged with setting a fire Tuesday night inside a building in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Toma Smith, 49, was identified by police as the suspect who lit an "incendiary object" to cause a fire inside a building around 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, officials said.
Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood
Thieves stole a car with a 6-year-old child inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting, seriously wounding another man on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting last October in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Shaheer Muhammad, 24, is accused of shooting a 39-year-old man twice in the back on Oct. 13 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police. The man showed...
cwbchicago.com
5 armed robberies reported in 2 hours this morning on the North Side
Chicago police are warning North Side residents after an armed robbery crew carjacked a driver and robbed four other people in less than two hours on Wednesday morning. The robberies occurred in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park between 5:25 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. The first occurred in the 1900...
Man’s vehicle stolen from South Side gas station with 6-year-old grandson inside: police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for the offenders who stole a 52-year-old man’s vehicle from a South Side gas station with his 6-year-old grandson still inside. Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of South Wentworth in the Englewood neighborhood. The man told WGN he was driving his […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
Man, 28, shot during attempted robbery in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was approached by two gunmen around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue who demanded his belongings, according to police. One of the gunman open fired and struck...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park parade shooting: Prosecutors get more time to indict suspect’s father
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge for more time to present a case to a grand jury against the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert E. Crimo III. "Unexpected absences in our office" kept prosecutors from seeking an indictment against Robert E. Crimo Jr., Lake...
