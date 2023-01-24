OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Snow is on the way after a dry and gray afternoon. A low-pressure system that will pass to our south, bringing snow into the area tonight and Wednesday. Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our Missouri Counties and Southeastern Iowa Counties. The snow will move into our Missouri counties by 10 p.m. Tuesday night and envelop the entire area by Wednesday morning. Snow will continue through the morning hours with light, lingering flurries possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. 1-3 inches of snow is possible with this system.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO