The Mountain Home School District announced classes will be in session on Thursday. The buses will be running snow routes. In his announcement, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long says he understands the local “schools are a warm place with food that could be a blessing to many” while several residences remain without power. Dr. Long says it might also “create anxiety for some due to having to get dressed and ready without the normal sanitary procedures.” School officials are encouraging families to make the best decisions for their children, but bathrooms, showers and locker rooms will be made available for any student requesting their use. Dr. Long says, “We plan to have warm buildings, warm meals and warm hearts.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO