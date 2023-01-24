Read full article on original website
Hugh Johnston
2d ago
David Carney is just WRONG. The GOP has BLOCKED every immigration reform bill President Biden has offered, and VOTED AGAINST infrastructure bills designed to improve our oil positions. HOW MUCH LONGER WILL YOU PUT UP WITH THE GOP LIES???
Reply(8)
33
Juan Rodriquez
2d ago
This is how the Republicans work.Listen to the people whine about an issue, immediately use it as a weapon to get their confidence and have absolutely zero answers to the problem.Their base fall for it everytime.
Reply
17
Gene Presley
2d ago
I'm rubber, your glue, or bounced off of me and sticks to you. Are we in grade school? Always pointing fingers, but never do anything. Both sides. SMDH
Reply
15
