Related
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
kwos.com
JCMO man convicted of murder
A Jefferson City man could spend years in prison after being convicted in a 2018 shooting. Alfred Chism Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Charon Session. Chism admitted to shooting Session outside his mother’s home but said it was in self – defense.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial
RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
KMZU
Years-long drug investigation leads to Higbee man's arrest
HIGBEE – A Higbee man is arrested as the result of a multi-year investigation conducted by the North Missouri Drug Task Force. Rodney Lee Sager, 62, is charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm after multiple search warrants were executed in the area, according to a news release from the task force.
Jefferson City man found guilty in killing of Lincoln University student
A Cole County judge on Wednesday found a Jefferson City man guilty in the deadly shooting of a Lincoln University student in 2018. The post Jefferson City man found guilty in killing of Lincoln University student appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Ralls County woman sentenced after embezzling $1.2 million
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — A woman from Ralls County, Mo., was sentenced on Tuesday following her guilty plea to embezzling more than a million dollars from a Ralls County, Missouri, agricultural business. U.S. District Judge sentenced Stephanie D. Carper, 51. sentenced to two and one-half years in prison for...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday
Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
KRMS Radio
Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash
A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
kwos.com
Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter
Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You...
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
abc17news.com
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m.
kjluradio.com
Moberly house fire victim identified
The man who died in a Moberly house fire last weekend has been identified. The Moberly Fire Department confirms the victim was 62-year-old Norman Lee Reed. Fire crews were called to Reed’s house on South Morley Street early Saturday morning. While fighting the fire, Reed’s body was found inside.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
