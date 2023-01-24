ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Crash sends car into building in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Thursday morning sent a car into the side of a building in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood. Around 8:50 a.m. a crash at the intersection of Midway Ave. and Mansfield Rd. caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and significantly damaged both cars. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing

PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KTBS

CPSB accepting applications for bus drivers, attendants

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Public Schools is accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill vacant positions. The deadline to apply is Feb. 3 and new hire training starts on Feb. 6. To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Fire Department Battles Evening House Fire

Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 6:12 pm Tuesday (1/24/23) evening to the 400 block of East Wichita Street to a reported single-story wood framed residential fire. The first Shreveport fire unit on scene reported smoke visible coming from the residence. Fire crews were able to enter through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport firefighters extinguish house fire in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire department crews saved a home in Cedar Grove after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. Around 7:09 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the 500 block of E. 74th St. When they arrived, crews could see smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

SFD assessing damage after Wichita Street home fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is still on the scene after a single-story, wood-frame home caught on fire in the Highland/Stoner Hill neighborhood on Tuesday evening. SFD’s Brian Watson said fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a residence in the 400 block of East...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence

A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Keithville man named after fatal crash

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died in a wreck just after 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Russell Hays, 56, was driving west on the Keithville-Keatchie Road when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEITHVILLE, LA

