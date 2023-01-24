Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
KSLA
New I-49 inner-city connector study corridor would avoid historic Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new Interstate 49 inner-city connector is something that’s been talked about for more than a decade. And Allendale Strong has been vocal about its opposition to the highway coming through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. “Allendale is a historic neighborhood. An inner-city neighborhood and...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
ktalnews.com
Crash sends car into building in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Thursday morning sent a car into the side of a building in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood. Around 8:50 a.m. a crash at the intersection of Midway Ave. and Mansfield Rd. caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and significantly damaged both cars. A...
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
Shreveport Considered One Of The Dirtiest Cities In America
I honestly hate it when North Louisiana is portrayed negatively to the entire world, but once again we've found ourselves near the top of one of those negative lists. The saddest part of this one is that being listed is totally avoidable if it weren't for the self-inflicted wounds. If...
KTBS
Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
KTBS
CPSB accepting applications for bus drivers, attendants
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Public Schools is accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill vacant positions. The deadline to apply is Feb. 3 and new hire training starts on Feb. 6. To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have...
KSLA
3 file as candidates for Shreveport city marshal; 1 seeks DeSoto coroner post
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three men have qualified as candidates for Shreveport city marshal in the election to be held March 25. The Shreveport residents include two Democrats and an Independent, all of whom previously announced their plans to seek the position. Chief Deputy James Jefferson, of the 700...
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
KTBS
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
Shreveport Fire Department Battles Evening House Fire
Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 6:12 pm Tuesday (1/24/23) evening to the 400 block of East Wichita Street to a reported single-story wood framed residential fire. The first Shreveport fire unit on scene reported smoke visible coming from the residence. Fire crews were able to enter through...
KSLA
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
KSLA
Drivers urged to use caution due to new traffic light in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new traffic signal is now at the intersection of Swan Lake Road and Innovation Drive in Bossier City. The City of Bossier City is urging people to drive carefully through the area as everyone adjusts to the change. Last June, the LaDOTD conducted a...
Shooting At Airline Drive Restaurant In Bossier City
A violent shooting broke out at an extremely busy time of day, on one of the busiest roads in the Shreveport and Bossier City area today. When shots rang out on Airline Drive in Bossier City just before 5pm. KSLA reports that shots were fired outside the Wingstop on Airline...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport firefighters extinguish house fire in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire department crews saved a home in Cedar Grove after a fire broke out Wednesday morning. Around 7:09 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the 500 block of E. 74th St. When they arrived, crews could see smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
cenlanow.com
SFD assessing damage after Wichita Street home fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is still on the scene after a single-story, wood-frame home caught on fire in the Highland/Stoner Hill neighborhood on Tuesday evening. SFD’s Brian Watson said fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a residence in the 400 block of East...
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
KSLA
Keithville man named after fatal crash
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died in a wreck just after 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Russell Hays, 56, was driving west on the Keithville-Keatchie Road when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0