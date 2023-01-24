Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
New Shreveport “Director of Council Affairs” approved
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council members approved a new city employee position to help with public interfacing on Tuesday. The council approved creating a Director of Council Affairs, serving as a public information officer for all council districts. The vote was close but not unanimous. City leaders...
KTBS
Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
Shreveport Considered One Of The Dirtiest Cities In America
I honestly hate it when North Louisiana is portrayed negatively to the entire world, but once again we've found ourselves near the top of one of those negative lists. The saddest part of this one is that being listed is totally avoidable if it weren't for the self-inflicted wounds. If...
KTBS
CPSB accepting applications for bus drivers, attendants
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Public Schools is accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill vacant positions. The deadline to apply is Feb. 3 and new hire training starts on Feb. 6. To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have...
KTBS
Qualifying begins Wednesday for March 25 election
SHREVEPORT, La. – Qualifying begins Wednesday and runs through Friday for a handful of open positions appearing on the March 25 ballot in a few northwest Louisiana parishes. Justice of the Peace Ward 2 in the Oil City District. DESOTO. Parish coroner. Justice of the Peace District 2. WEBSTER.
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
KSLA
New I-49 inner-city connector study corridor would avoid historic Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new Interstate 49 inner-city connector is something that’s been talked about for more than a decade. And Allendale Strong has been vocal about its opposition to the highway coming through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. “Allendale is a historic neighborhood. An inner-city neighborhood and...
KSLA
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
KTBS
School for dyslexic students to open in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. -- George Washington, Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Steve Jobs, Anderson Cooper, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Richard Branson. These men are among the estimated 20 percent of the general population who suffer from the reading disorder called dyslexia, according to Shreveport educator Pam Barker, who spoke at last week's meeting of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. She is a representative of Louisiana Key Academy Caddo, a new nonprofit organization planning to reopen Arthur Circle Elementary School in Broadmoor this fall as a school for dyslexic children from northwest Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
I-49 inner city connector in Shreveport gets new proposed route
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – For over a decade, the I-49 connector has stirred controversy in the City of Shreveport. But during the most recent North Louisiana Council of Government meeting, a new route was proposed. According to John Perkins, a Board Advisor with Allendale Strong, a spokesperson with Providence...
KTBS
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers
MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
bossierpress.com
GBT Bank Names Lisa McCollough as Chief Retail Banking Officer
GBT Bank has announced the promotion of Lisa McCollough from VP/Treasury Management to Chief Retail Banking Officer. “With over 20 years of banking experience, Lisa’s excellent customer service and management skills will be an asset to our organization,” said Mike Hipp, President of GBT Bank. “Lisa has worked throughout the retail side of the bank and her experience will help establish objectives, direction, and strategic initiatives to help coordinate the day-to-day retail operations of each branch.”
KSLA
Child tax credit changes parents will see
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021, those eligible for the child tax credit saw an increase from $2,000 to $3,600 per child 5-years-old and younger, and A$3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, but parents will see a decrease in those amounts in 2023. Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor with...
KTBS
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023
If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
KTBS
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
KSLA
Huntington High raising money to send students on college tour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School and Steeple Chase Baptist Church are partnering to ensure a group of students gets to experience college life. This spring, a group of juniors from Huntington will tour the Texas Southern University campus in Houston. The collaboration is an effort to expose students to different possibilities and places outside of their community.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: First Baptist Church, Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist Church, Shreveport, has been a part of the community since 1845. The church is committed to worshipping Jesus and showing his love both in our city and around the world. Ice Up South Highlands is happening January 29th for lots of free family fun. We'll...
