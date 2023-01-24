ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KSNT News

New bill would allow Kansas cities and counties to restrict abortion

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas lawmakers are stirring up an abortion debate this legislative session. Republican Senator Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, has introduced a bill which would allow cities and counties to enact abortion restrictions. In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Blasi said he introduced the bill on behalf of his constituents. “The fight for life continues […]
KANSAS STATE
The Hill

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
TEXAS STATE
Virginia Mercury

Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia

Despite backers characterizing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to largely ban abortions after 15 weeks in Virginia as “a consensus” position, a Senate panel Friday rejected it, with one Republican joining unanimous Democratic opposition.  “I wish I could vote for this bill,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a practicing OB-GYN who proposed an amendment to […] The post Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
KARE 11

Minnesota House backs abortion rights after HHS chief visits

ST PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Minnesota on Thursday on a Midwest trip to affirm the Biden administration's commitment to abortion rights despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Becerra went to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St....
MINNESOTA STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Advocates grapple with first Roe v. Wade Day without federal abortion protections

Jan. 22 marks Roe v. Wade Day, which has historically celebrated the landmark case that gave citizens the federal right to an abortion. This year, the 50th anniversary of the decision marks the first since these federal protections were reversed in 2022. Students and advocates for abortion rights say this day is susceptible to looking different than it has in the past - with some believing there is no cause for celebration.Turning to activismWhen the Supreme Court decision was made, neuroscience and Spanish sophomore McKenzie Kennedy said she "went to multiple protests about it."She felt it was a reversal of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Republican congresswoman acknowledges party’s abortion stance turned off midterm voters

A Republican congresswoman is acknowledging what analysts and especially pro-choice activists have known for months: Abortion rights, and the GOP’s opposition to them, hurt her party in November’s midterm elections.Nancy Mace made the admission on Sunday, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press. She explained that after the fall of Roe vs Wade last year, protecting the right to seek an abortion was a top electoral priority for many Americans, both women and men, heading in to November.“We should have had a dozen or two-dozen seat majority this legislative session, but we don't because this is one of the issues...

