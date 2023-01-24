Jan. 22 marks Roe v. Wade Day, which has historically celebrated the landmark case that gave citizens the federal right to an abortion. This year, the 50th anniversary of the decision marks the first since these federal protections were reversed in 2022. Students and advocates for abortion rights say this day is susceptible to looking different than it has in the past - with some believing there is no cause for celebration.Turning to activismWhen the Supreme Court decision was made, neuroscience and Spanish sophomore McKenzie Kennedy said she "went to multiple protests about it."She felt it was a reversal of...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO