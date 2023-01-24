Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
FBI Citizen's Academy class in Greenville is accepting applications
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Have you ever wanted to know more about the FBI and its role in the community?. The agency is now taking applications for the FBI Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring. Classes will be held on Thursdays from April 20 to May 25. (Video above:...
greenville.com
Milo’s Tea Company Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $130 Million Investment and 103 New Jobs Expected
Milo’s Tea Company (Milo’s), a leading beverage company, has announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $130 million investment will create 103 new jobs. Founded in 1946, Milo’s is a family-owned beverage company that provides a variety of flavored teas...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
greenville.com
Food Trailers Receive Final Approval From Greenville City Council, Applications Open in February
Greenville City Council gave final approval to allow mobile food units including trailers in the city limits. Anyone interested in operating a mobile food unit (truck, trailer or cart) must apply for a business license and City decal sticker. The Revenue Division will begin accepting packets for Mobile Food Vendors...
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
WYFF4.com
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients. AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus. AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing...
greenville.com
Giraffe Feeding Platform Under Construction at the Greenville Zoo
Construction is underway on a giraffe feeding platform at the Greenville Zoo. The project includes a new ramp that will lead to the back of the giraffe exhibit where the new feeding structure will be built. While construction should be complete by May 1, the experience of feeding a giraffe...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
WYFF4.com
Dozens of law enforcement near Laurens County home, video shows
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — 4 p.m. UPDATE: Some law enforcement vehicles have started to clear the area, but no official information has been released. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at a home in Laurens County, South Carolina. Sky 4 flew over the area of Durbin Church Road and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Justin Raines, a missing 22-year-old. Deputies said Raines was last seen wearing gray sweatpants in a 2017 Black Ford Mustang near Quartermein Court in Piedmont. According to deputies, the front windshield reads “IER...
Greenville campaign consultant pleads guilty in court
A local campaign consultant pleaded guilty in court to forgery and breach of trust.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: 264-unit apartment complex gains final approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 24 meeting of the Greer City Council. City Council gave final approval to a trio of annexation requests for 24.4 acres on North Dobson Road. The applicant, Streams Development, plans to build a 264-unit apartment complex. Approved: Over $53,500 for Fire Department turn...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash blocks busy Greenville County road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a crash on Pelham Road that is causing a back up Friday morning. One side of the road is closed. Traffic is getting by through the middle lane. Our crew on scene said one person was put into an ambulance. Stay...
