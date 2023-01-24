Read full article on original website
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. No further information was immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a...
NH Boy Found Badly Burned and Beaten Has Died, Police Say
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who had been in a coma after he was found badly burned and beaten at an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week has died. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and Manchester police announced Wednesday in a joint release they are considering Jaevion Riley's death "suspicious" and their investigation is ongoing.
Police Searching for Nashua, NH Man Last Seen Over a Week Ago
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Nashua, New Hampshire, man who has been missing for over a week. Nashua police said Victor Varela Colindres, 24, of Nashua, was last seen in the late evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Shots Ring Out, Leaving Bullet Holes in Manchester, NH Building: Police
A man in Manchester, New Hampshire, was asleep when gunshots rang out, leaving bullet holes in the first floor of a building early Wednesday morning, according to the city's police force. The Manchester Police Department responded to the 430 block of Manchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a...
5-Car Pileup Slows Traffic on Boston's Sumner Tunnel
Five cars were involved in a crash in a tunnel under Boston Harbor Wednesday, slowing down traffic on Massachusetts Route 1A, police said. One lane of Sumner Tunnel was closed for a time as Massachusetts State Police cleared the crash.
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
Vigil Held for Woman Missing From Boston Since November
A group calling for greater attention to the case of a mother from El Salvador who's been missing from the Boston area since November held a vigil in front of a police station in East Boston Tuesday as they aim to draw attention to the case. Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts...
University of New Hampshire Student Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Crash
A University of New Hampshire student was seriously injured when he was struck by a car driven by another student while attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night. Durham police said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Main Street.
Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Involved in Crash in Wellesley
A police officer was involved in a crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved multiple cars, shut down Grove Street between Cottage Street and Benvenue Street before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities on scene said that the police officer should be fine, and was taken to a...
Missing 13-Year-Old Found Safe, Attleboro Police Say
Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, say a missing 13-year-old has been found safe. Authorities said Monday that Dodgeley Delpe had left on foot on Saturday and had not been seen since. The Attleboro Police Department later said Delpe has been located and is safe, thanking all who helped find him.
Animal Rescue League Takes in 70 Cats From Overcrowding Situations
The Animal Rescue League of Boston recently took in nearly 70 cats from two separate recent overcrowding situations in Massachusetts. Early last week, the Animal Rescue League said its field services team assisted a Norfolk County resident in removing 48 cats from their home. The person had inherited the animals from a close relative and was unable to provide proper care for them. Most of the cats are under a year old.
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly
A school staff member in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on leave after an elementary school student was left on a bus during morning drop-off at Centerville Elementary School Tuesday. The student had fallen asleep on the bus, according to a statement from Beverly Schools Supt. Sue Charochak. The child was found...
Addie's, an Online-Only Grocery Store, Opens in Norwood
The way we shop for food is getting a makeover at a new grocery store in Norwood, Massachusetts. Addie's opened Thursday, but there were no customers to be found in the store's aisles. The company offers only online grocery shopping with curbside pickup. "I'm super excited to do this once...
MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say
A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
Haverhill High School Cracking Down on Absences After Spike
The issue of skipping class or school isn't a new one, but it is getting some renewed attention in Haverhill, Massachusetts. School officials are trying to find ways to keep kids in the classroom and crack down on repeat offenders. It even prompted Haverhill High School's interim principal to send a message to parents, calling on them for help.
Worcester Regional Transit Authority Cutting Friday Bus Routes
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority, or WRTA, is temporarily cutting back its bus routes on Fridays. Spectrum News 1 reports the issue is staffing - WRTA spokesperson Jamie Winter telling them a number of drivers are using time off as part of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Drivers are only able to work 60 hours a week.
After Brawl, 4 City Councilors Keep Calling for Police, Metal Detectors in Boston Schools
A fight between a group of middle school girls at Boston Latin Academy took place as city councilors have been debating whether police officers and metal detectors need to be in place in all of Boston's public schools. Four members of the Boston City Council have sent a letter to...
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
Here Are the 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists From New England
The restaurant industry’s most prestigious honor, the James Beard Awards, has announced its 2023 semifinalists, including plenty of entries from the Boston area and across New England. Boston itself has five semifinalists, but the honor of the most of any city in New England goes to Portland, which has...
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
