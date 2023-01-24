ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

King Charles' real estate company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter over unpaid rent

By Pete Syme
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5Yub_0kPG0wuz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxEPu_0kPG0wuz00
King Charles III and Elon Musk.

HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  • Twitter faces legal action from the Crown Estate, which manages properties owned by King Charles III.
  • Insider understands that the estate has begun legal proceedings against Twitter over its London offices.
  • King Charles is the ultimately owner of the estate, though has little day-to-day involvement.

Twitter is being taken to court in the UK by the Crown Estate, which manages the property portfolio owned by King Charles III, over an alleged failure to pay rent on its London office.

Insider understands that the Crown Estate has issued court proceedings to Twitter following previous contact with the social-media company over unpaid rent, and that two parties are currently in discussions.

All the Twitter signs and logos have been removed from the London office, but Elon Musk's company still occupies it, according to The Daily Telegraph, which first reported on the lawsuit.

In December 2022, The New York Times reported that Twitter hadn't paid rent on any of its offices for weeks. Since then, the landlord for Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has also begun legal proceedings against the social-media company.

Employees in Singapore were even temporarily evicted from their office due to nonpayment of rent – before Musk ultimately paid up later that day, Insider's Kali Hays previously reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UM76_0kPG0wuz00
Twitter's office in Soho, Central London.

James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Insider reported that Twitter's New York office has a cockroach problem, with staff also complaining of uncleaned bathrooms and clogged toilets.

This comes amid a series of cost-cutting measures at Twitter, with the workforce reduced from over 7,000 down to 2,300, according to Musk himself. It has also auctioned off nearly 250 items from its San Francisco HQ, with a statue of the Twitter bird logo selling for $100,000.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Crown Estate manages $19.2 billion worth of properties including 241 in central London, according to its most recent annual report. As the property is ultimately owned by the monarch, three-quarters of the Crown Estate's $384 million net revenue profit goes towards public spending in Britain – with the rest given back to the royal family.

The Guardian reported last week that King Charles had asked for the profits from a $1.2 billion portfolio of offshore wind farms owned by the Crown Estate to be used for public funding.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 23

Ronald
2d ago

This man thinks that everything revolves around him and his billions of dollars. If you occupy office space that is not yours you have to pay rent. His inactions with this and other things sure look like someone else out there.

Reply
11
Dell Account
2d ago

Musk is untouchable because he works for the government. He’s their face of the operation because they KNOW you’d never get the brainchip if it were them offering it to you.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
msn.com

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again

She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

837K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy