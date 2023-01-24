Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY The fog has lifted and no additional restrictions to visibility are expected through the remainder of the daytime hours.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches or more from southern Allegan County to southern Van Buren County. * WHERE...Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Millions under winter storm watch
Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 24 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry activity will be impacted by snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will become difficult, including along on US-14, tonight through Saturday with snow packed roadways and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum, Southwest Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Petroleum and Southwest Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Southeastern Carbon WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Southeastern Carbon. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall Friday night into Saturday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including I-90, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the Palouse. * WHERE...Genesee, Davenport, Moscow, Plummer, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Oakesdale, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Worley, and Rosalia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions during the morning commute especially on untreated roads and side streets.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the Boston Hills, western Wyoming County, and the northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Steese Highway summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Roads may be slick.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
