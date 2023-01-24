Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the Boston Hills, western Wyoming County, and the northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches or more from southern Allegan County to southern Van Buren County. * WHERE...Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Treasure by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Treasure WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Treasure. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including I-94, will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute, and will certainly affect the Friday evening and Saturday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum, Southwest Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Petroleum and Southwest Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches along I-84 and up to 10 inches on the peaks. Breezy winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow possible. Hazardous conditions will likely impact travel along the I-84 and Highway 204.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the Palouse. * WHERE...Genesee, Davenport, Moscow, Plummer, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Oakesdale, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Worley, and Rosalia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions during the morning commute especially on untreated roads and side streets.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Prolonged period of snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts nearing 3 feet on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph above 10000 feet. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Extended period of heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 28 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Those outdoors could easily become disoriented and lost. Visibility near zero at times with moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow. Snowmobilers, cross country skiers and hikers are particularly at risk.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Northern Rosebud; Powder River WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Rosebud and Powder River. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including US-212, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected late Friday into Friday night.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Southern Wheatland WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell, Southern Wheatland, and Northeastern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday and Saturday morning and evening commutes.
