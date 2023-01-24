Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin; Southwest Carbon County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Extended period of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, except 8 to 10 inches over the Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains. Blowing snow expected with winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Southwest Carbon County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in moderate snowfall. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below one-half mile at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches along I-84 and up to 10 inches on the peaks. Breezy winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow possible. Hazardous conditions will likely impact travel along the I-84 and Highway 204.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum, Southwest Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Petroleum and Southwest Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 24 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry activity will be impacted by snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will become difficult, including along on US-14, tonight through Saturday with snow packed roadways and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the Palouse. * WHERE...Genesee, Davenport, Moscow, Plummer, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Oakesdale, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Worley, and Rosalia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions during the morning commute especially on untreated roads and side streets.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches or more from southern Allegan County to southern Van Buren County. * WHERE...Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dale, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...HENRY...EASTERN GENEVA AND HOUSTON COUNTIES At 548 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richards Crossroads to near Graceville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Headland, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Avon, Newville, Napier Field, Madrid and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 13:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including I-90, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-28 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Some snow will mix in at times. Ice accumulation of a trace to 0.04 inches. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to noon AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become slick. Powerlines will accumulate ice.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Northern Rosebud; Powder River WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Rosebud and Powder River. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including US-212, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected late Friday into Friday night.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
