traveltomorrow.com

Lightyear forced to stop with first solar car due to high production costs

Lightyear, the high-tech company that developed the world’s first solar powered car, has announced it is stopping the production of their first vehicle, Lightyear 0, in favour of the newer model, Lightyear 2. The Dutch company explained that Lightyear 2 is more affordable, thus available for a wider audience,...
traveltomorrow.com

Air France joins WhatsApp for more direct relationship with customers

Eager to adapt to the digital habits and uses of its customers, Air France is offering a new communication channel with customers on WhatsApp. This free service will soon be available 7 days a week in 22 countries and in 4 languages (French, English, Italian and Portuguese). The functionalities of...
The Guardian

UK for sale: how the wealthy hold British property via offshore firms

The BBC chair, Richard Sharp, more than 20 Conservative donors, a string of billionaire businessmen and the Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are among those who have declared they own UK property through offshore jurisdictions, a Guardian investigation has found. The declarations are made on the UK government’s new register...
traveltomorrow.com

Ukrainian Railways awarded European Rail Champion Award 2023

This year’s European Rail Champion Award 2023 has been awarded to Ukrainian Railways. The annual award is made by the Association of the European Rail Supply Industry and the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies. It aims to celebrate the achievements of inspired individuals whose “bright ideas, ingenious innovations, and bold policy initiatives” have contributed to enhancing, growing and strengthening rail today and for the future.
traveltomorrow.com

The European Single Market was key to boost the Travel and Tourism industry

The 30 years of the European Single Market represent a crucial milestone in the development and cohesion of the European Union countries. Just over thirty years ago, we would have been far from imagining a Europe without borders, with free movement and a common currency. A project that provided the most extended period of peace and allowed free access to a competitive market with approximately 500 million consumers.
traveltomorrow.com

Thalys to disappear by the end of 2023 as it merges into Eurostar

The French Eurostar and Belgian Thalys have announced the intention to merge back in 2019, with the move being approved by the European Commission in March last year. At the time, the two companies announced the Thalys brand would be phased out. During a press conference in Brussels on 24...
traveltomorrow.com

China successfully completes first test of its Hyperloop

China has just completed the first tests with its Hyperloop, a new form of ground transport that could potentially see passengers traveling at over 700 mph (1100 km/h) in floating pod which races along inside giant low-pressure tubes, either above or below ground. The tests were completed with a full-size passenger vehicle.
traveltomorrow.com

France and Germany to offer 60,000 free train tickets to young people this summer

France and Germany will offer free train tickets for people under the age of 27 this summer, the two countries’ transport ministers, Clément Beaune and Volker Wissing announced this past weekend. 60,000 tickets will be free of charge in order to encourage train travel within the two countries, the two governments announced on Sunday January 22nd at the end of a Franco-German council of ministers in Paris.
traveltomorrow.com

China builds world’s first urban hydrogen-powered train

The world’s first urban train powered by hydrogen has been produced in China, according to local media in the Asian country. The project has been a joint venture between the CRRC Changchun Railway Company and Chengdu Rail Transit. Hydrogen-powered trains already exist, but this is the first to be developed specifically for a city environment.
traveltomorrow.com

Moving to Germany could become easier under new visa scheme

Germany has announced the easing of the immigration processes, something that would facilitate the entry of non-European skilled individuals seeking to develop their professional careers. On January 17th, at a press conference held at the Federal Office for Foreign Affairs, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that streamlining the visa process would mean “turning it upside down”.
traveltomorrow.com

Space tourism market to reach $12.6bn globally by 2031

Space tourism is here to stay and the latest report from Allied Market Research (AMR) estimates the global space tourism industry, which generated $598.4 million in 2021, to generate $12.6 billion by 2031, witnessing an annual growth of 36.4% from 2022 to 2031. 1. Tech advancements. The rise in technological...
traveltomorrow.com

Time to vote for the best 2023 European destination

In partnership with the EDEN network – Sustainable destinations awarded by the European Commission, the 14th edition of the European Best Destinations started on 20 January with 21 days of online voting. Each person can cast one vote per day. Every year since 2009, “European Best Destinations” pre-selects about...

