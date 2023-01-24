Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Wall St opens lower on Intel warning, inflation data limits fall
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Intel's bleak outlook dragged chipmakers lower, though data showing easing inflation spurred hopes of a policy shift from the Federal Reserve, helping limit losses.
traveltomorrow.com
Lightyear forced to stop with first solar car due to high production costs
Lightyear, the high-tech company that developed the world’s first solar powered car, has announced it is stopping the production of their first vehicle, Lightyear 0, in favour of the newer model, Lightyear 2. The Dutch company explained that Lightyear 2 is more affordable, thus available for a wider audience,...
A village's only church helps its mining community evolve in the dark, warming Arctic
Social life in the Norwegian village of Longyearbyen — hemmed in by mountains, a glacier and a fjord on a remote Arctic island — has long revolved around its only church.
traveltomorrow.com
Air France joins WhatsApp for more direct relationship with customers
Eager to adapt to the digital habits and uses of its customers, Air France is offering a new communication channel with customers on WhatsApp. This free service will soon be available 7 days a week in 22 countries and in 4 languages (French, English, Italian and Portuguese). The functionalities of...
China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China strongly criticised the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker" in the latest escalation of rhetoric between the two trade rivals.
UK for sale: how the wealthy hold British property via offshore firms
The BBC chair, Richard Sharp, more than 20 Conservative donors, a string of billionaire businessmen and the Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are among those who have declared they own UK property through offshore jurisdictions, a Guardian investigation has found. The declarations are made on the UK government’s new register...
traveltomorrow.com
Ukrainian Railways awarded European Rail Champion Award 2023
This year’s European Rail Champion Award 2023 has been awarded to Ukrainian Railways. The annual award is made by the Association of the European Rail Supply Industry and the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies. It aims to celebrate the achievements of inspired individuals whose “bright ideas, ingenious innovations, and bold policy initiatives” have contributed to enhancing, growing and strengthening rail today and for the future.
traveltomorrow.com
The European Single Market was key to boost the Travel and Tourism industry
The 30 years of the European Single Market represent a crucial milestone in the development and cohesion of the European Union countries. Just over thirty years ago, we would have been far from imagining a Europe without borders, with free movement and a common currency. A project that provided the most extended period of peace and allowed free access to a competitive market with approximately 500 million consumers.
traveltomorrow.com
Thalys to disappear by the end of 2023 as it merges into Eurostar
The French Eurostar and Belgian Thalys have announced the intention to merge back in 2019, with the move being approved by the European Commission in March last year. At the time, the two companies announced the Thalys brand would be phased out. During a press conference in Brussels on 24...
traveltomorrow.com
China successfully completes first test of its Hyperloop
China has just completed the first tests with its Hyperloop, a new form of ground transport that could potentially see passengers traveling at over 700 mph (1100 km/h) in floating pod which races along inside giant low-pressure tubes, either above or below ground. The tests were completed with a full-size passenger vehicle.
traveltomorrow.com
France and Germany to offer 60,000 free train tickets to young people this summer
France and Germany will offer free train tickets for people under the age of 27 this summer, the two countries’ transport ministers, Clément Beaune and Volker Wissing announced this past weekend. 60,000 tickets will be free of charge in order to encourage train travel within the two countries, the two governments announced on Sunday January 22nd at the end of a Franco-German council of ministers in Paris.
traveltomorrow.com
China builds world’s first urban hydrogen-powered train
The world’s first urban train powered by hydrogen has been produced in China, according to local media in the Asian country. The project has been a joint venture between the CRRC Changchun Railway Company and Chengdu Rail Transit. Hydrogen-powered trains already exist, but this is the first to be developed specifically for a city environment.
traveltomorrow.com
Moving to Germany could become easier under new visa scheme
Germany has announced the easing of the immigration processes, something that would facilitate the entry of non-European skilled individuals seeking to develop their professional careers. On January 17th, at a press conference held at the Federal Office for Foreign Affairs, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that streamlining the visa process would mean “turning it upside down”.
traveltomorrow.com
Space tourism market to reach $12.6bn globally by 2031
Space tourism is here to stay and the latest report from Allied Market Research (AMR) estimates the global space tourism industry, which generated $598.4 million in 2021, to generate $12.6 billion by 2031, witnessing an annual growth of 36.4% from 2022 to 2031. 1. Tech advancements. The rise in technological...
traveltomorrow.com
Time to vote for the best 2023 European destination
In partnership with the EDEN network – Sustainable destinations awarded by the European Commission, the 14th edition of the European Best Destinations started on 20 January with 21 days of online voting. Each person can cast one vote per day. Every year since 2009, “European Best Destinations” pre-selects about...
Comments / 0