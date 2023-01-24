UE to host final round of the High School Changemaker Challenge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville is hosting the final round of the ninth High School Changemaker Challenge on January 24. A total of 20 individual and team entries will be featured at the event. High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors will be presenting their ideas to make the world a better place in hopes of being awarded a scholarship for the University of Evansville.
Winners of the challenge will win the following awards:
- 1st place: Full tuition, renewable for up to four years.
- 2nd place: $27,000 scholarship, renewable for up to four years.
- 3rd place: $23,000 scholarship, renewable for up to four years.
The awards ceremony will be held from 4:30 to 4:55 p.m. in Eykamp Hall, located on the second floor of Ridgway University Center.
For more information about the Changemaker Challenge, you can visit the University of Evansville website .
