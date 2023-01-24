Read full article on original website
2d ago
What about the teens who set an elderly man's hair on fire in NYC Subway..Then a Known meteologist stepped in and said hey come on guys you can't do that. then they continue to attack the meteorologist.. Leaving him with two black guys and cuts on his face. What did New York do release them to their parents with no charges..I pray he Sue's the City 😏🖕
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
wlip.com
Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Due in Court
(Waukegan, IL) A preliminary hearing will take place this morning for the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect. Robert Crimo Jr. was hit in December with 7 felony counts of reckless misconduct causing great bodily harm. The case stems from Crimo signing off on a FOID card for his son, Robert Crimo III, even after incidents that involved police. Illinois State Police said despite those incidents, there was no paperwork filed with them that would have kept the younger Crimo from having the firearms card. Crimo III is facing over 100 felony counts stemming from the 4th of July parade shooting that left 7 dead and scores wounded…he’s next due in court next week.
Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot after attempted arrest for car theft: Police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police attempted to arrest him for vehicle theft Wednesday afternoon, according to the Waukegan Police Department. Waukegan Police responded to a call of a stolen car from a currency exchange at the 3200 block of Grand Avenue around 2:11 p.m. Police say […]
Father of alleged Highland Park shooter appearing in court today
58-year-old Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with seven felony counts, one for each of those allegedly killed by his son, firing into the crowd from a rooftop during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash caught on dash, bodycam
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a brief police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said in a Facebook post, that a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run...
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
WISN
Prosecutors file charges in doorbell shooting case
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a man they said rang a woman's doorbell and fired multiple shots into the home seconds later. Harold Gierbolini, 46, faces four counts or recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Family of man killed by stolen vehicle full of teens speaks out
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing charges against five teenagers who police say were in the stolen vehicle that caused the crash.
discoverhometown.com
Drug charges filed against Germantown resident
A 48-year-old Germantown resident is racing several drug-related charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Vue Pao Yang, 48, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 with possession with intent to deliver THC/use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. According to police, a deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 on Tuesday and the deputy’s K9 partner, Kamo, sniffed out the drugs. Police said […]
WISN
Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
Brieon Green's family demand jail cell video be released
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June.
WISN
'I'm really lucky': Teen shot in eye by ex-boyfriend getting back to regular life
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine teen is working to get back to her normal life after getting shot in the eye two weeks ago. Jazlene Jones, 14, is recovering at home. Police said on the morning of Jan. 8, Jones and her ex-boyfriend were arguing near 21st Street and Memorial Drive.
Father of Highland Park parade shooter appears in court after being charged with helping son get gun permit
The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter appeared in court Thursday after he was charged last month with “recklessly” helping his son obtain a gun permit. Robert Crimo Jr., 58, of Highwood, appeared in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland during Thursday’s status of preliminary hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office […]
wlip.com
Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting
(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
2 masked men try to kidnap woman in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A woman was almost kidnapped by two masked men in north suburban Evanston on Monday. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue around 3:40 p.m. According to police, the woman, 18, was walking southbound on Fowler when she observed a vehicle driving toward her. The vehicle parked across the street and two men exited it and approached the victim.
Portillo's drive-thru robbery suspect held on $100,000 bond: officials
A Chicago man who allegedly robbed a Portillo’s drive-thru in Naperville last summer has been captured in Denver and will be held on $100,000 bond, authorities announced Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Toxicology expert testifies
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was lengthy testimony on Thursday, Jan. 26 from a toxicology expert for Mark Jensen's defense – that Julie Jensen died from ethylene glycol poisoning. But she could not determine whether it was homicide or suicide. "There is no way to just look at an ethylene...
CBS 58
Brookfield PD: Suspects accused of stealing credit cards, charging more than $8K at Mayfair Mall
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing victims' credit cards and charging more than $8,000 between them. Authorities say the thefts occurred at Trader Joe's in Brookfield on Nov. 16. They say following the credit card...
WATCH: Pleasant Prairie police squad struck by oncoming driver
A Pleasant Prairie police squad was struck by an oncoming driver early Wednesday morning. The officer turned at the lost moment and avoided a head-on collision, police say.
Comments / 8