Kenosha, WI

fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Due in Court

(Waukegan, IL) A preliminary hearing will take place this morning for the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect. Robert Crimo Jr. was hit in December with 7 felony counts of reckless misconduct causing great bodily harm. The case stems from Crimo signing off on a FOID card for his son, Robert Crimo III, even after incidents that involved police. Illinois State Police said despite those incidents, there was no paperwork filed with them that would have kept the younger Crimo from having the firearms card. Crimo III is facing over 100 felony counts stemming from the 4th of July parade shooting that left 7 dead and scores wounded…he’s next due in court next week.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash caught on dash, bodycam

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a brief police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said in a Facebook post, that a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Prosecutors file charges in doorbell shooting case

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a man they said rang a woman's doorbell and fired multiple shots into the home seconds later. Harold Gierbolini, 46, faces four counts or recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Drug charges filed against Germantown resident

A 48-year-old Germantown resident is racing several drug-related charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Vue Pao Yang, 48, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 with possession with intent to deliver THC/use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
GERMANTOWN, WI
WISN

Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Father of Highland Park parade shooter appears in court after being charged with helping son get gun permit

The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter appeared in court Thursday after he was charged last month with “recklessly” helping his son obtain a gun permit. Robert Crimo Jr., 58, of Highwood, appeared in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland during Thursday’s status of preliminary hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 masked men try to kidnap woman in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. - A woman was almost kidnapped by two masked men in north suburban Evanston on Monday. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue around 3:40 p.m. According to police, the woman, 18, was walking southbound on Fowler when she observed a vehicle driving toward her. The vehicle parked across the street and two men exited it and approached the victim.
EVANSTON, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Toxicology expert testifies

KENOSHA, Wis. - There was lengthy testimony on Thursday, Jan. 26 from a toxicology expert for Mark Jensen's defense – that Julie Jensen died from ethylene glycol poisoning. But she could not determine whether it was homicide or suicide. "There is no way to just look at an ethylene...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

