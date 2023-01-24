Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
Pa. man accused of exposing himself to mall workers: report
A Brentwood, Allegheny County, man has been charged with open lewdness, harassment and indecent exposure, after police say he exposed himself to female workers at a Bethel Park mall, according to a story from WPXI. On Dec. 30, police were called to a Macy’s store at the South Hills Village...
butlerradio.com
Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe
A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat
New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
Police: Wanted man arrested after pulling stolen gun on couple arguing outside Harmar motel room
Harmar police accused a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun with pulling a stolen pistol on a couple who were arguing outside their motel room at 2 a.m. Police said the gun had been altered to fire like a machine gun. Vincent Johnson III, 22, of...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’
BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
wtae.com
Police searching for suspect in North Side carjacking
Three months after an armed carjacking on Pittsburgh's North Side, police have issued an arrest warrant in the case. Police are looking for 16-year-old Jerome McClung after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint on East Ohio Street on Oct. 12. The vehicle was found in New Kensington. McClung faces...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
butlerradio.com
One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
wtae.com
D.A. visits scenes related to killing of Brackenridge Police Chief McIntire
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala joined county police and municipal police Wednesday in visiting several scenes related to the investigation ofthe day Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed. "Sometimes you can read it or you can see a picture of it but...
Man accused of exposing himself to store workers on multiple occasions at South Hills Village Mall
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police caught a Brentwood man suspected in multiple indecent exposure cases at the South Hills Village Mall. Investigators say 29-year-old Cesar Kirschner admitted to exposing himself to female workers at Macy’s and Target. Kirschner is charged with open lewdness, harassment and indecent...
4 men sprayed woman with deer urine at Walmart
Four men were hit with charges after they allegedly sprayed a woman with deer urine at a Walmart parking lot. Multiple news outlets say Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18 all sprayed doe estrous to a Pittsburgh woman at the Adams County Walmart in Pennsylvania. Doe estrous is […]
beavercountyradio.com
Wilkinsburg Police Searching For Missing Teen
A missing student from the Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy is being sought by police in Wilkinsburg Borough. 14-year-old Denaejah Walker is 5 foot 2, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue leather jacket and torn jeans. Those with information are asked to call 911 or the Wilkinsburg...
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
wtae.com
Trees down and roof ripped off home after severe weather hits Westmoreland County community
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Strong winds caused some heavy damage throughout Derry Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday. Now, many homeowners are left with a mess to clean up. "It just blew everything out from underneath (our home), all the skirting off, branches down, you could hear it. I lost...
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
Man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms inside public bathrooms in Pittsburgh appears in court
PITTSBURGH — The man accused of hiding cameras inside public bathrooms in Pittsburgh, including the Frick Park museum, appeared in court Wednesday. Last month, Todd Bueschen was charged with 236 new charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras in two non-gender bathrooms near the park entrance of the Frick Environmental Center. That’s where a lot of people hike and walk their dogs.
Homicide detectives, Allegheny County DA continue investigating death of Brackenridge police chief
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — County homicide detectives on Wednesday laid out a play-by-play of the events that took place in Brackenridge when police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. “Swan [the suspect] covered a lot of geography and there are some issues with...
Comments / 0