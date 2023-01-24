ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe

A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
WEXFORD, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat

New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
MAYPORT, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’

BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police searching for suspect in North Side carjacking

Three months after an armed carjacking on Pittsburgh's North Side, police have issued an arrest warrant in the case. Police are looking for 16-year-old Jerome McClung after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint on East Ohio Street on Oct. 12. The vehicle was found in New Kensington. McClung faces...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Cranberry Twp. Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 southbound at the intersection with Short Street. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

4 men sprayed woman with deer urine at Walmart

Four men were hit with charges after they allegedly sprayed a woman with deer urine at a Walmart parking lot. Multiple news outlets say Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18 all sprayed doe estrous to a Pittsburgh woman at the Adams County Walmart in Pennsylvania. Doe estrous is […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wilkinsburg Police Searching For Missing Teen

A missing student from the Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy is being sought by police in Wilkinsburg Borough. 14-year-old Denaejah Walker is 5 foot 2, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue leather jacket and torn jeans. Those with information are asked to call 911 or the Wilkinsburg...
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police respond to head-on collision

State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms inside public bathrooms in Pittsburgh appears in court

PITTSBURGH — The man accused of hiding cameras inside public bathrooms in Pittsburgh, including the Frick Park museum, appeared in court Wednesday. Last month, Todd Bueschen was charged with 236 new charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras in two non-gender bathrooms near the park entrance of the Frick Environmental Center. That’s where a lot of people hike and walk their dogs.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy