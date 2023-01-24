Read full article on original website
Mickie James Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone In Impact Wrestling
Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut earlier this month by attacking KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mone will now face KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th. While speaking to Ella Jay, reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie...
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Decimate Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons Laid Out In Parking Lot
This week on WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction teased a crack in their relationship, but it was all a swerve to fool NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin traded verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying envy and bitterness after Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in their tag team match against Perez and Lyra Valkyria last week.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
Dominik Mysterio Announced For The Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match
Dominik Mysterio has officially been announced as the latest entrant into this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, where Dominik and Rhea Ripley were being interviewed whilst training for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. You can check out the footage below:
Full Synopsis For “Nikki Bella Says I Do” Series
Nikki Bella’s marriage to Artem Chigvintsev will be aired in a four-episode miniseries on E! beginning this week. The synopses for all four episodes have been released. Nikki Bella Says I Do will air its premiere on Thursday at 9pm Eastern, and air weekly on the network. The full...
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Vince McMahon Spotted At WWE’s Headquarters
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was recently spotted at the company’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s believed that McMahon, who returned to WWE as part of the Board of Directors earlier this month, is back working in his previous office. You...
Mickie James Discusses Her Loyalty To Impact Wrestling, Feuding With Deonna Purrazzo
Despite wrestling for other promotions throughout her career, Mickie James is one of the pillars of the women’s division in Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Ella Jay, the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion referred to Impact Wrestling as her “home” and discussed her rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo. You...
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
Various News – Dax Harwood On FTR’s AEW Debut, Battle Of The Brands On UUDD, Royal Rumble
On the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, Dax Harwood discussed his AEW debut alongside Cash Wheeler. You can watch the entire podcast below:. The official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel released a new episode of Battle of the Brands WWE 2K22 featuring Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods. You can check that out below:
Tom Hannifan Talks About What Bully Ray Brings To Impact Wrestling
When Bully Ray returned to Impact Wrestling at the Bound For Glory 2022 pay-per-view event in Albany, New York, it sent ripples through the wrestling world. Those ripples turned into full-on waves when Ray won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, earning himself a world title match. Ray would challenge current Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander at the recent Hard To Kill pay-per-view event in a Full Metal Mayhem match.
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
Don’t expect to see Bray Wyatt don the persona of ‘The Fiend’ ever again, which according to the former WWE Universal Champion is dead. Wyatt adopted the dark persona in 2019 and last competed as The Fiend in 2021 at WrestleMania 37. Speaking about his April 2021...
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Dax Harwood Says He’s Pushing For A Match With Jon Moxley
Dax Harwood may be best known for his work as part of FTR, but the former tag team champion has his sights set on Jon Moxley. Harwood joined AEW in 2020, a year after Moxley made the jump, and he and Cash Wheeler are former AEW World Tag Team Champions.
3 Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, including Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS, Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer, and more. You can check out the lineup and official WWE.com preview for Friday’s WWE NXT Level Up broadcast below:. * Oro Mensah and SCRYPTS.
D-Von Dudley Discusses Working For Vince McMahon & Triple H In WWE
This past week, D-Von Dudley announced his decision to leave WWE. During a virtual signing for “Signed By Superstars,” D-Von discussed his time working as a WWE producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H, and the differences he experienced in the style of work. You can see...
Mercedes Mone Opens Up On NJPW Debut, WWE Exit, More
In an exclusive interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) spoke at length about a variety of topics, including her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, her upcoming match with KAIRI at Battle in the Valley, her fascination with Japanese wrestling, and more. You can...
News On A Possible Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Feud Down The Line
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crossing paths with Bray Wyatt in the near future. Meltzer noted that Bray Wyatt is considered to be the number one babyface on the blue brand. He added that while...
