Chris Cooley: 'Greg Roman is as good as it gets' in run-based offense

What does Chris Cooley think regarding the Washington Commanders search for a new offensive coordinator?

A guest Friday on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast, here are some of Cooley’s thoughts concerning the Commanders Offensive coordinator candidate, Greg Roman.

“If you want to be a run-based team, I think Greg Roman is as good as it gets as a coordinator in the league.

He would be number one on my list. He is going to be coveted by more teams as coaches get hired. That is going to be a tough get.

I don’t think Greg Roman is going to Washington with the potential of being fired in only one year. I am not saying that is going to happen. Roman could come to Washington, and they win 10,11,12 games, and the narrative be completely changed. But I think that is a tough hire.

“I would love that hire. I would hire Greg Roman anywhere.”

Sheehan read how Roman’s offenses have finished repeatedly in the top in the NFL. So he asked Cooley why Roman has not become a head coach.

“Probably because rushing the ball is not cool. Rushing the ball just seems to be not cool.

I don’t know if it is even fair to say, Greg Roman is a run-offense type of guy.’ I am sure Greg Roman could come up with a pretty good plan to throw the football.

He is very good at formations, very good at creating motion, very good at creating misdirection and pre-snap problems. All of that ties into throwing the football as well.

Robert Griffin III spent some time in Baltimore as a backup quarterback, tweeting regarding Roman.

Cooley responded to the Griffin tweet, simply concluding, “I would say yes, to Greg Roman.”