Upon WWE's launch of the NIL (Next in Line) program in 2021, several NCAA athletes were presented with a pathway into the company once their collegiate careers came to an end. Among the inaugural class was a pair of sisters whom WWE had hoped could potentially fill the role left by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Originally out of Fresno State University, Haley and Hanna Cavinder joined WWE's first NIL class as twin sisters playing college basketball. Outside of their impressive performances on the court, the Cavinder Twins have massively grown their social media presence, especially on Tik Tok.

