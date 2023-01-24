Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
webisjericho.com
Lana Calls Herself “The Hot Flexible Wife” In New Photo Drop
Since WWE released Lana in 2021, fans have speculated that she was AEW-bound due to being married to Miro. Yet, this has not occurred, and it seems just as likely she’ll return to WWE, with Triple H seemingly being open to giving a second opportunity to anyone released. Currently, though, she is focusing on promoting her Brand Army page and, in her latest Instagram Story, has declared herself a hot flexible wife that “stays mopping & working from home.“
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
PWMania
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery
Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On TikTok Sensations The Cavinder Twins' WWE Future
Upon WWE's launch of the NIL (Next in Line) program in 2021, several NCAA athletes were presented with a pathway into the company once their collegiate careers came to an end. Among the inaugural class was a pair of sisters whom WWE had hoped could potentially fill the role left by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Originally out of Fresno State University, Haley and Hanna Cavinder joined WWE's first NIL class as twin sisters playing college basketball. Outside of their impressive performances on the court, the Cavinder Twins have massively grown their social media presence, especially on Tik Tok.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Champion Shows Interest In Wrestling Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone – formerly Sasha Banks in WWE – returned to pro wrestling on the first night of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. As a result, the 30-year-old will now challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship at a sold-out NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18, which will be her first match since walking out of WWE in May 2022. Mone now seemingly has the freedom to perform wherever she wishes, which has caught the attention of Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
Comments / 0