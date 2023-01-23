ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios

China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
The Associated Press

India marks national day with Egyptian president as guest

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people endured a winter chill and mist on Thursday as they watched a parade in the Indian capital showcasing the country’s defense capability and cultural heritage on a newly revamped ceremonial boulevard. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi looked on as...
The Associated Press

Cash-strapped Pakistan’s rupee plunges amid talks with IMF

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Cash-strapped Pakistan’s currency plunged Thursday against the dollar after the government indicated it was ready to comply with tough conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of its bailout package. Pakistan is seeking a crucial installment of $1.1 billion from the...
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
