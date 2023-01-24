Read full article on original website
Bristol Food Truck Rally at Lowe's Sees Big SuccessJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Discover the Future of Farming at the 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo at BMSJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
wjhl.com
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first "food hall" set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. Lawmakers want to regulate Delta 8 products.
wjhl.com
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor …. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals. Bristol Rhythm...
Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
Queen of the Doe | Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge has stood for 141 years
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is celebrating 70 years of journalism in the Tri-Cities, and each month a different locality in the area will be featured. For January, News Channel 11 spotlighted Elizabethton. For many, the Covered Bridge is the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Elizabethton. The landmark has […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Kingsport Chick-fil-A reopens after expansion
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a six-month hiatus, Kingsport’s Chick-fil-A location on Stone Drive is back up and back in business. Chick-fil-A closed in Kingsport on July 28 in order to demolish the building and build a bigger, more modern facility at its same location. The restaurant reopened with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, six […]
wjhl.com
The East Tennessee RV Show
(WJHL) Morgan McClanahan tells us about this year’s East Tennessee RV Show that will be held January 27th – 29th at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $10 per person, children under 12 are free.
wcyb.com
Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer
(WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold, Cadillac, registration number UDZ-6049.
Johnson City Press
Hampton among first three Kingsport superintendent applicants
KINGSPORT — Interim Kingsport Superintendent Chris Hampton and two Virginia applicants are among the first three candidates who have filed to fill the job permanently. According to information provided by the Tennessee School Boards Association via TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom, Hampton, principal of D-B, has applied. Under state law, applicants names are public.
Boones Creek athletic complex groundbreaking set for Friday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction of the new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School will soon begin. Local officials will gather at the site at 11 a.m. Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking. The project will see four new ball fields — two for baseball and two for softball — next to the school. […]
Johnson City Press
TSBA's Grissom: Private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews not legal
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's five school board members cannot have private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee's open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search. Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all interviewed candidates should be...
Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Former GC standout Thompson making impact for Bucs
East Tennessee State’s women's basketball team has been rewriting portions of the record book as of late under first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown. In a recent road win over Southern Conference foe Furman, former Gate City standout Sarah Thompson starred with a career-high 12 points, including three straight 3-pointers that put the Buccaneers out front in the third quarter.
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
Firearms academy in new location with new classes
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
