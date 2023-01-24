ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first "food hall" set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. Lawmakers want to regulate Delta 8 products.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor …. Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals. Bristol Rhythm...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport Chick-fil-A reopens after expansion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a six-month hiatus, Kingsport’s Chick-fil-A location on Stone Drive is back up and back in business. Chick-fil-A closed in Kingsport on July 28 in order to demolish the building and build a bigger, more modern facility at its same location. The restaurant reopened with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, six […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

The East Tennessee RV Show

(WJHL) Morgan McClanahan tells us about this year’s East Tennessee RV Show that will be held January 27th – 29th at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $10 per person, children under 12 are free.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Hampton among first three Kingsport superintendent applicants

KINGSPORT — Interim Kingsport Superintendent Chris Hampton and two Virginia applicants are among the first three candidates who have filed to fill the job permanently. According to information provided by the Tennessee School Boards Association via TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom, Hampton, principal of D-B, has applied. Under state law, applicants names are public.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Boones Creek athletic complex groundbreaking set for Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction of the new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School will soon begin. Local officials will gather at the site at 11 a.m. Friday for a ceremonial groundbreaking. The project will see four new ball fields — two for baseball and two for softball — next to the school. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TSBA's Grissom: Private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews not legal

KINGSPORT — Kingsport's five school board members cannot have private one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee's open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search. Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all interviewed candidates should be...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

SW Virginia Notes: Former GC standout Thompson making impact for Bucs

East Tennessee State’s women's basketball team has been rewriting portions of the record book as of late under first-year head coach Brenda Mock Brown. In a recent road win over Southern Conference foe Furman, former Gate City standout Sarah Thompson starred with a career-high 12 points, including three straight 3-pointers that put the Buccaneers out front in the third quarter.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Firearms academy in new location with new classes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

