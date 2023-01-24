ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

THURS: US sweetens pot to study spent nuclear fuel storage as opposition flares in NM, + More

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
KANSAS STATE
KRQE News 13

City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/city-of-deming-helping-reduce-cost-of-natural-gas/. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/city-of-deming-helping-reduce-cost-of-natural-gas/. State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing …. Read here: krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-wants-tijeras-woman-accused-of-terrorizing-neighbors-to-stay-in-custody/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico …. Story located here: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/governor-lawmakers-talk-about-making-new-mexico-safer/. Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block. Read...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico continues to see continued growth in cannabis sales since the substance was legalized for recreational use sales back in April of 2022. The month of December has seen the highest numbers so far, with over $28 million in adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Regulation & The post New Mexico cannabis sales continue to climb, December sales numbers highest yet appeared first on KVIA.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Electric vehicles, energy in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, January 26, legislators are digging into a handful of bills that could have big economic and environmental implications for the state. On the table are bills that open the door for expanded renewable energy projects, push the adoption of electric vehicles, and limit the state’s Public Regulation Commission to pursue new […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
travellemming.com

25 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico (in 2023)

I’ve extensively traveled through the Southwest and in this guide, I share the absolute best places to visit in New Mexico!. Read on to learn about the most popular New Mexico attractions, including Santa Fe, Roswell, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. I also cover lesser-known spots, like where to find hot springs, sample New Mexico wines, and see otherworldly landscapes.
COLORADO STATE
Travel Maven

Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

The history of beer in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January, 24 is “Beer Can Appreciation Day.” Historian Raffi Andonian shared the history behind “Beer Can Appreciation Day” and its connection to New Mexico. On January 24, 1935, a New Jersey-based brewery called Kruegers released the beer can. Over the years,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

School choice hits New Mexico’s Legislature

It’s National School Choice Week across the United States. And, while New Mexico’s Legislature has not been particularly friendly to choice in recent years, the fact is that New Mexico DOES have some choice to celebrate (most notably charter schools), but it needs a lot more to improve the State’s poor educational performance.
ARIZONA STATE

