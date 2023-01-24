ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 53

jonathan hodges
2d ago

I surmise Dallas had no director. You either running or passing the football. You shouldn't wait until you are losing the game to figure out which. If the team is not prepared to Win, it Shows. Being the Quarterback requires a game plan.

Reply(1)
5
Luca
2d ago

Yeah ok, Edwards and his NFL resume speaks for itself. Dak, the leader, 40 million dollar QB lost this game. Questionable play calling at time by Moore, no running game by Zeke,

Reply(4)
4
...."G"....
2d ago

so a coach who isn't proven, has the nerve to support a guy who was responsible for that loss... I said it before they even played 3 weeks ago, DAK, is an average at best quarterback... I do know I loved seeing Jerry Jones's face after that defeat🤣

Reply(11)
4
Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce

In October, Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Although that probably wasn't an easy situation for all parties involved, the latest update on the 42-year-old model is telling.  According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with ...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Announcement

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a major opportunity in front of him this Tuesday.  According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Moore for their head coaching job today.  Moore, 34, has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2019. He started ...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy