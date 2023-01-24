I surmise Dallas had no director. You either running or passing the football. You shouldn't wait until you are losing the game to figure out which. If the team is not prepared to Win, it Shows. Being the Quarterback requires a game plan.
Yeah ok, Edwards and his NFL resume speaks for itself. Dak, the leader, 40 million dollar QB lost this game. Questionable play calling at time by Moore, no running game by Zeke,
so a coach who isn't proven, has the nerve to support a guy who was responsible for that loss... I said it before they even played 3 weeks ago, DAK, is an average at best quarterback... I do know I loved seeing Jerry Jones's face after that defeat🤣
Related
Mattress Mack, who lost $2 million betting on Cowboys, has advice for Dak Prescott
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Announcement
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Time for Jerry Jones to fire Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, and make this bold hire | Opinion
49ers QB Trey Lance posts cryptic social media message directed at newly minted Titans GM Ran Carthon
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 53