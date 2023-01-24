Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
Some of the districts that have canceled in-person classes for Tuesday, Jan. 24 include:
- El Reno Public Schools
- Metro Tech
- Millwood Public Schools
- Oklahoma City Public Schools
- Oklahoma City Community College
- Rose State College
- University of Central Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma.
Some of the districts have closed entirely, while others opted for online learning on Tuesday.
For a complete list of closings, visit the closings page here.
