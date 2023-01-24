ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.

Some of the districts that have canceled in-person classes for Tuesday, Jan. 24 include:

  • El Reno Public Schools
  • Metro Tech
  • Millwood Public Schools
  • Oklahoma City Public Schools
  • Oklahoma City Community College
  • Rose State College
  • University of Central Oklahoma
  • University of Oklahoma.

Some of the districts have closed entirely, while others opted for online learning on Tuesday.

For a complete list of closings, visit the closings page here.

