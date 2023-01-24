Read full article on original website
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville City Council officially approves purchase of fire truck
Monday afternoon, the Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting. The motion to purchase the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue fire truck at the special called meeting was only approved by a simple majority but required a minimum of 6 votes to be official. As requested, Fire Chief Justin Thorton presented the financial agreement to the council for the 2019 Sutphen Custom Rescue Pumper.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Best Care classes being offered by area county Extension offices
The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service of Howard, Pike, and Sevier counties along with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education and the Professional Development Registry (PDR) are offering free childcare training programs and resources. Training classes are registered with PDR & Supports Better Beginnings, training is...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Amity resident arrested in Dierks for possession of drugs with purpose to deliver
On December 2nd, Dierks Police Officer Kyler Turner conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 70 in Dierks on a vehicle for violation of tail lamps, reflectors, and defective equipment. The driver was identified as 23 year old Fredrick Ugene Provence of Amity. As reported Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy came...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Pike County adding new road equipment and one employee
The Pike County Quorum Court held their regular monthly meeting last week. Justices of the Peace approved an ordinance as presented and was based on the 2023 Pike County Budget. The appropriate funds for full-time salaries are $40,643.00, Social Security Matching $3,109.21, Retirement $6,226.54, and Health Insurance $6,600. Pike County...
ktoy1047.com
Wreck at 220 mile marker injures truck driver
A pair of semi-trucks wrecked on the interstate leaving one of them overturned. Texarkana police and Red River Wrecker worked the scene. One of the drivers was injured and treated at a local hospital. A Bowie County deputy is returning to active duty after being severely wounded in August of...
southwestarkansasradio.com
HMH continues to make changes as a result of cyber incident
The Howard Memorial Hospital Board of Directors held their regular monthly meeting Tuesday. CFO Bill Craig provided an overview of the financial report for the month of December 2022. Another factor that Craig wanted to present to the board is the stimulus money that will be on their budget for...
hopeprescott.com
US 278 Blocked East of Hope Airport
A truck and trailer loaded with joists was blocking US 278 east of the Hope Airport Wednesday starting about 2:30pm. The trailer appeared to have slipped in a ditch while pulling into the highway. Traffic from the West diverted through Oakhaven.
southwestarkansasradio.com
EHC hosting quilt and crocket workshop; Jan. 27
The Howard County Extension Homemakers Club will be hosting a Quilt and Crochet Workshop on January 27th. This workshop is to teach basic heritage skills and is open to anyone wanting to learn how to piece quilts or crochet. Patterns for quilt piecing are available at the Extension office or you may bring projects on which you are working on.
menastar.com
Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
ktoy1047.com
Sevier County Medical Center open for business
The medical center was voted in by Sevier residents in 2019. Originally scheduled to open in December, the new facility will fill the medical needs left vacant by the closing of the De Queen Hospital. A Bowie County deputy is returning to active duty after being severely wounded in August...
socialhiker.net
Chilly Willy on Hot Springs
Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Fantastic hike! Lots of snow on the ground, not hard to walk on. It wasn’t windy only at the summit. We used our hiking poles & a few of us wore our microspikes to summit from the tower…
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
txktoday.com
Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic
TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
txktoday.com
Man Gets 14 Years For Secretly Filming Friend’s Wife & Daughters
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who used a hidden camera to secretly record a friend’s wife and two daughters in their bathroom was sentenced to 14 years behind bars as part of a plea agreement. Jarrod Wade Dee, 37, pleaded guilty to seven counts of invasive visual recording at a...
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
KXII.com
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin. Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept...
ktalnews.com
Be ready for excessively heavy rain event Tuesday
As an upper-level trough of low pressure moved east of the area, clear skies returned by late Sunday. The upper-level flow will be from the northwest allowing temperatures to crater for Monday morning. Lows will plummet into the 20s along the north of the I-30 corridor, while the rest of the area will be near or just below freezing. Monday will find abundant sunshine with afternoon highs ranging through the 50s. Take time to enjoy your Monday because there will be a significantly wet and possibly stormy weather event unfolding in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday. This event will last through the day Tuesday into the overnight hours before ending very early Wednesday morning.
