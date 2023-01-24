Community members react to metal detector announcement for Henrico schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Community members are reacting to one superintendent’s urgent push to increase security in Henrico County Public Schools.

Henrico resident, Michael Martin, told 8News that he believes all schools should have some form of increased security after everything that has happened in recent history.

“Honestly probably even years ago. There’s nothing going right with our school system if a child was able to sneak that in,” Mann said.

Mann said he was reacting to an incident earlier this month in which a 6-year-old Newport News high school student shot their teacher . Even as recently as Monday, Jan. 23, two teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Des Moines, Iowa .

“There have been so many mass shootings in the time of columbine to now that it’s ridiculous,” Mann said. “For a 6-year-old to be able to carry a gun into school, something’s not going right.”

HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced on Monday that multiple schools in Henrico County will soon be implementing metal detectors, in an attempt to “strengthen school safety measures.” The metal detectors will be installed in schools across multiple grade levels for what HCPS is calling a “field test.”

The announcement comes after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Holman Middle School Friday morning, one of several instances this school year in which a weapon was found at a Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield school.

“That’s not something a teenager or a middle schooler should have to go through,” Mann said.

Clifford Lent — a parent and retired police officer — told 8News that metal detectors won’t be enough to stop guns from being brought into schools.

“I’m not against metal detectors per se,” Lent said. “I don’t think that they’re the best way to go. however, the reality is if someone wants to get a gun into a school, they can.

Instead, Lent suggests the money spent on security measures like wands and detectors could be spent elsewhere.

“Counseling. More counselors, more school resource officers and creating a culture in the school environment of safety and security,” Lent said.

Cashwell said the schools will begin implementing the metal detectors in mid-February. The new security push will include free-standing metal detectors, screenings with hand-held wands and new technology being used at some professional stadiums.

It has not yet been announced which schools will be implementing the new security measures. Cashwell’s full announcement can be read here .

