Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
When Can You Register For Utica New York’s Largest 2023 Race?
Warmer weather will be here before you know it across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. That means the areas largest road race will be here. Do you want to register for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race?. According to the Boilermaker, priority registration for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race...
GALLERY: Creative New Yorker Takes Snow Sculpting to a Whole New Level
Why build a snowman when you can build interactive snow sculptures? One New Yorker is taking playing in the snow to a whole new level. And the reasons behind it will touch your heart. Christopher Mueller of Broadalbin, New York is a pretty artistic guy by nature. Drawing, painting, building,...
Soft Rock Legends Air Supply to Play Central New York
Popular adult contemporary duo Air Supply is coming to Central New York in March... just in time for prom season!. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will bring their backing band to the Crouse Hinds Theater inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse on Thursday, March 30th. Showtime is at 8pm. Their stop in Central New York is part of their multi-city "Lost in Love Experience" tour.
Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY
Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches. Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
Man Sentenced for 2019 Robbery of KeyBank in Utica
A downstate New Yorker has been sentenced to more than three-years in federal prison for a 2019 Utica bank robbery. William Maybank, a 56-year-old man from New York City, previously pleaded guilty to holding-up the KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in August of 2019. Maybank was sentenced this week to 39-months behind bars by United States District Court Judge David Hurd. Additionally, the judge imposed a 5-year term of post release supervision.
Get Ready to ‘Get the Led Out’ at Utica’s Historic Stanley Theatre
Get ready to be transported back in time for one night only! Get the Led Out, a premiere Led Zeppelin tribute band, will take the stage at Utica's historic Stanley Theatre on Saturday, February 4th:. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO)...
Oneida County Sheriff Maciol Wins Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, who recently won a landslide re-election bid in November, was just honored with a coveted award from the New York State Sheriff's Association. Maciol received the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, which is the most prestigious honor from the association, named for the only former sheriff to become president of the United States. Maciol becomes one of only seven other sheriffs have ever received the award.
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Ounces of Narcotics, Illegal Guns Seized From Vehicles in CNY Sting
Several ounces of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl were confiscated by New York State Police as part of a several-days long effort to crackdown on illegal drug and weapons trafficking in the city of Syracuse and town of Salina. The four-day operation conducted by NYSP's Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) out of Troop...
