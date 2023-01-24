Read full article on original website
Related
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
WBTM
One Killed, Two Injured in Caswell County Shooting
One person was killed and two more were injured during a shooting in Caswell County last night. According to WXII, the incident occurred on Ross Acres Road near East Hughes Mill Road in Caswell County. Deputies with the county sheriff’s department responded to the scene around 5:30 pm and have...
WBTM
Danville Police Report 103 Speeding Tickets Already this Month
The Danville Police Department is asking drivers to slow down. The department reported today that they have already issued 103 speeding tickets since January 1. 15 of those tickets have been for drivers that were going at least 20 MPH over the speed limit. One of those was for a motorist going 71 in a 35 MPH zone.
WBTM
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Identifying Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a breaking and entering of a business at the Backlot Hair Design, located at 2293 Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Entry was made into the business where an undisclosed amount of items were stolen. Security footage at Stone Memorial Church also...
WBTM
Alert: Large Fire Causing Multiple Road Closures in Eden
A fire in Eden has caused multiple roads to close. Last night at 10:46 the Eden Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 417 Church St. This is the location, of the former, Spray Cotton Mill. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found the lower building, near the...
WBTM
Big Sort-Pittsylvania County to help Community Leaders Manage Growth Coming to the Area
The Big Sort-Pittsylvania County is coming to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex on February 9. The event is designed for county residents and community leaders and is presented by Partnership for Regional Prosperity. This table-top exercise is designed to help residents visualize the future of the region and identify the...
WBTM
Danville Utility Commission Suggests Small Increase for Customer Bills
The Danville Utility Commission has proposed a small increase for customers water and electric bills that would begin this Summer. According to the Danville Register & Bee, the average customer would see an increase of $1.75 a month if approved. The proposed increase has to be approved by city council....
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
WBTM
Southside Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine Clinic in Halifax
The Southside Health District will conduct a public health exercise offering a free seasonal flu vaccine at a clinic Friday, February 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mary Bethune Complex Gymnasium, 1030 Cowford Road. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come,...
WBTM
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a special clinic on Friday, February 3, from 2 – 4 pm at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 West Main St., Danville. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come,...
WBTM
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber Announces New Strategic Plan
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is launching a four-year strategic plan designed to focus on the organization’s mission to support and engage business and industry through high quality resources and relationships. The plan is a complete set of goals, strategies, tactics, metrics, and timelines. The four-month development...
WBTM
DCC Welcomes New VP of Workforce Services
This week, Danville Community College (DCC) welcomed their new Vice President of Workforce Services, Mark Funkey. Born in Nebraska and raised in New Mexico, Mark Funkey obtained his Bachelor of Science from Bellevue University in 2003; his Master of Arts in Management from Doane University in 2013; and he expects to graduate with a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Doane University in May of this year.
Comments / 0