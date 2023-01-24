ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Zacks.com

3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold In 2023

Amazon's substantial market decline makes its shares more attractive to long-term investors. While Disney faces near-term challenges, its economic moat remains unchallenged. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Dragging the Dow Lower Tuesday

The Dow has started 2023 strong, but it looked ready to give up some ground Tuesday. 3M gave a downbeat outlook for 2023 after posting generally weak financial results. Verizon saw some successes but also sees earnings falling in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days. Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus. Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote. Sappi has a price-to-earnings...
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week

The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum with 534 companies slated to report their financial numbers next week. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. Several S&P 500 companies will report next week. We have...

