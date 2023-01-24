Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
3 Bulletproof Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Safe in 2023
Despite cooling inflation, the continued tightness in the labor market is likely to keep the Fed on track with its aggressive monetary policy for the rest of the year. With...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is My Top Passive-Income Machine for 2023 and Beyond
Kinder Morgan continues to blend capital discipline with regimented growth.
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Zacks.com
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold In 2023
Amazon's substantial market decline makes its shares more attractive to long-term investors. While Disney faces near-term challenges, its economic moat remains unchallenged. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
3 Stable Stocks to Buy This Week for Under $50
Despite the headline inflation cooling down, the Fed will likely continue raising interest rates to meet its inflation target. Moreover, S&P 500 earnings are estimated to have declined in the...
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Dragging the Dow Lower Tuesday
The Dow has started 2023 strong, but it looked ready to give up some ground Tuesday. 3M gave a downbeat outlook for 2023 after posting generally weak financial results. Verizon saw some successes but also sees earnings falling in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Retirement Strategy: 4 More ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio
Last time, I focused on more conservative high yield strategies. Now, let's take a look at the ones that come with a little more risk.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th
SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days. Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus. Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote. Sappi has a price-to-earnings...
Zacks.com
5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum with 534 companies slated to report their financial numbers next week. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. Several S&P 500 companies will report next week. We have...
Comments / 0