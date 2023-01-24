Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Zacks.com
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall with more earnings in the queue
U.S. stocks wilted Tuesday morning after back-to-back gains as investors evaluated another round of quarterly financial results from companies. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) each barreled down roughly 0.5% at the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.4%. Among specific names...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors evaluate deluge of earnings
U.S. stocks clawed back from steep losses to close mixed on Wednesday after lackluster forecasts from Microsoft (MSFT) and other companies reporting earnings weighed on the market for much of the session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive, capping...
Zacks.com
An Update on the Q4 Earnings Season
This was a week packed with Q4 corporate earnings reports. Investors continue monitoring those reports while stocks generally have been disregarding bad economic news. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to give us some perspective on all of that. 1. How long can the market ignore...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Zacks.com
5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum with 534 companies slated to report their financial numbers next week. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. Several S&P 500 companies will report next week. We have...
Zacks.com
Mastercard's (MA) Q4 Earnings Beat on Resilient Spending
MA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $2.56. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry, Mastercard’s revenues amounted to $5,817 million, which rose 12%...
Zacks.com
FLEX Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
FLEX - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33%. The bottom line also grew 24% year over year. Revenues increased 17% year over year to $7.8 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.7%. The company benefited from...
3 Stable Stocks to Buy This Week for Under $50
Despite the headline inflation cooling down, the Fed will likely continue raising interest rates to meet its inflation target. Moreover, S&P 500 earnings are estimated to have declined in the...
Zacks.com
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenue Rise
PB - Free Report) gained 3.8% following the release of its fourth-quarter 2022 results. Earnings per share of $1.51 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line increased 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues, along with marginally lower expenses....
Zacks.com
SAP's Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Up on Cloud Strength
SAP SE (. SAP - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2022 non-IFRS earnings of €1 per share, down 46% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The downside was caused by tougher year-over-year comparisons pertaining to the contribution from Sapphire Ventures. Driven by strength in the cloud business, SAP reported total...
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported revenues of $242.8 million compared with $81.8 million reported in the...
Comments / 0