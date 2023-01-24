The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.

