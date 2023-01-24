ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

wlrn.org

Broward school board to vote on superintendent's fate - again

Two months after she was fired for the first time, the fate of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will be decided during Tuesday's Broward school board meeting — maybe this time once and for all. The board, made up now of seven elected members and two members appointed by Gov. Ron...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida lawmakers introduce bill to enhance penalties for antisemitic crimes

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of state lawmakers are taking on hate. They’re introducing a bill that would enhance penalties for antisemitic crimes. Under the proposed state law, actions like tossing hate-filled flyers onto driveways, projecting images like a swastika on a building in West Palm Beach and painting graffiti on signs in Weston, will become felonies.
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

Achievement Centers for Children & Families Names Adamma DuCille as CEO

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 Plantation High students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers died after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Seventeen-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien were both juniors at Plantation High School. Luxilien’s mother, Rosemary Luxilien, spoke with 7News on Thursday. “My...
SUNRISE, FL
Scrubs Magazine

25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme

Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Commissioner McGhee appointed to The Corps Network Board of Directors

Miami-Dade District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee recently was appointed to join The Corps Network National Board of Directors. This organization provides young adults an opportunity to transform their lives and community through a wide array of programs including career development and civic engagement. Commissioner McGhee was chosen to serve...
MIAMI, FL

