Florida Politics: Vickie Cartwright to Leave Job Leading Broward County Schools
Seventy-one days after she was fired, and 42 days after that firing was rescinded, embattled Broward County schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to sever ties with the Broward County School Board Tuesday. After a break in Tuesday’s School Board meeting, following one School Board member’s demand for Cartwright’s immediate resignation,...
wlrn.org
After months of uncertainty, Broward school board and superintendent agree to mutual separation
The nation's sixth largest school district is set for a change in leadership after the Broward County school board voted Tuesday to get rid of their superintendent — marking the end of a prolonged uncertainty about the position. Vickie Cartwright's removal was months in the making, following the 2022...
wlrn.org
Broward school board to vote on superintendent's fate - again
Two months after she was fired for the first time, the fate of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will be decided during Tuesday's Broward school board meeting — maybe this time once and for all. The board, made up now of seven elected members and two members appointed by Gov. Ron...
Broward's Top Teacher Agrees to Mutual Separation with District
Dr. Vickie Cartwright is out -- following a vote by the Broward School Board to create a mutual separation agreement.
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
WSVN-TV
Testimony continues in trial of former South Florida teacher accused of inappropriate interactions with female students
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former teacher was back in court, facing his accuser years after he was arrested for betraying the trust of his students. “It’s impacted every day of my life for the last, nearly seven years, and it’s been difficult,” said the alleged victim. A...
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
WSVN-TV
Officials share images of structural concerns at Broward County Courthouse
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We are getting our first look at the reason behind some structural concerns at a South Florida courthouse. Large cracks are visible on beams at the Broward County Courthouse, and the top floors of the building are currently off limits. Despite that, Broward County officials...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
DeSantis proposes criminal justice reforms at ‘Preserving Law and Order’ event in Miami
Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a series of criminal justice reforms he intended to prioritize in the March legislative session.
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
WSVN-TV
Florida lawmakers introduce bill to enhance penalties for antisemitic crimes
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of state lawmakers are taking on hate. They’re introducing a bill that would enhance penalties for antisemitic crimes. Under the proposed state law, actions like tossing hate-filled flyers onto driveways, projecting images like a swastika on a building in West Palm Beach and painting graffiti on signs in Weston, will become felonies.
WSVN-TV
High bacteria levels prompt swim advisory for 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swim advisory for the 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach. According to officials, two consecutive water samples taken by the health department came back with unacceptably high levels of enterococci. bacteria. Officials advise people...
wlrn.org
State officials told universities to report their diversity spending. Here's how FIU, FAU responded
A social justice summit. Pride Week event programming. Diversity training for on-campus counseling staff. These are some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that are being offered at South Florida’s public universities, according to public records. The DEI-related programming also includes efforts to foster inclusivity and equity...
bocaratontribune.com
Achievement Centers for Children & Families Names Adamma DuCille as CEO
The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
WSVN-TV
2 Plantation High students killed after car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers died after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Seventeen-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien were both juniors at Plantation High School. Luxilien’s mother, Rosemary Luxilien, spoke with 7News on Thursday. “My...
Scrubs Magazine
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
communitynewspapers.com
Commissioner McGhee appointed to The Corps Network Board of Directors
Miami-Dade District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee recently was appointed to join The Corps Network National Board of Directors. This organization provides young adults an opportunity to transform their lives and community through a wide array of programs including career development and civic engagement. Commissioner McGhee was chosen to serve...
